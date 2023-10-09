Fort Worth resident Nancy Novak once considered Keller ISD a “destination district.”

Novak has lived in the district for 27 years and had two children graduate through the Keller schools. She remembered when teachers had to substitute teach and build relationships in the district in order to get a full-time job at Keller ISD, but that is no longer the case, she said.

“I would like to see a superintendent who can get the district back on track with the ability to show families, ‘Everyone is welcome, and we’re going to serve everyone,’” she said.

Novak was one of about two dozen parents, residents, students and educators who attended a meeting at Fossil Ridge High School in north Fort Worth to voice what they want to see in the next superintendent of Keller ISD. Attendees want a superintendent who listens to the community, builds consensus and makes Keller ISD, which covers 51 square miles, a destination district again.

The school board plans to have a new superintendent in place for the start of the spring semester.

The new superintendent will succeed Rick Westfall, who will leave after 31 years in Texas public education and is in an advisory role with the district. Interim Superintendent John Allison is leading day-to-day operations until the permanent leader is in place.

Attendees said they want the next superintendent to listen to the community more than to the board. They fear that trustees, who have the final say on the lone finalist, may only consider candidates sharing the same ideologies.

“You’re getting the impression we’re gonna have a very interesting school board election this spring,” said Stu Madison, a partner at law firm Leasor Crass, which is handling the search. Madison moderated the community engagement meeting at Fossil Ridge.

Concerns with the board’s fairness

Novak blamed the makeup of the school board for the system’s degradation.

In 2022, a political action committee successfully lobbied for conservative candidates to be elected to the Keller ISD school board. The district has made national news for policies affecting LGBTQ+ students and limiting books available to students.

“I don’t really think they are going to hire anyone who is not on board with their specific ideology and agenda,” Novak said.

The board members did not attend the community superintendent meetings. The search firm will collect and present the feedback to the trustees, according to a district’s spokesperson.

A special education teacher told attendees she saw families from other states move to Keller ISD because of the district’s special education program, but that’s no longer the case.

She wants a superintendent who can return the department to what it used to be.

Diala Mousa, a sophomore at Fossil Ridge High School, listens to a parent describe what they want in Keller ISD’s next superintendent during a community meeting on Oct. 5, 2023, in Fort Worth. (Jacob Sanchez | Fort Worth Report)

Concern about teachers leaving

Diala Mousa, a sophomore at Fossil Ridge High, said the district is focusing on issues not relevant to the needs of students and teachers.

In one of Mousa’s classes, her teacher removed a reading material — a memoir about a transgender man — for fear of backlash, the sophomore said.

“Having teachers who are more afraid of consequences than willing to teach is absolutely horrifying,” Mousa said.

What to expect in the superintendent search In late August, the board selected law firm Leasor Crass to help develop a job profile using community comments and bring the list of qualified candidates to the trustees.

During an upcoming board meeting, trustees will approve a superintendent profile, including a list of qualities the district wants in its next leader.

Trustees and the search firm will interview candidates. The board will eventually name a lone finalist for superintendent.

After the board names the finalist at an open meeting, the school board will have to wait 21 days before officially hiring the new superintendent.

Most attendees agreed that teachers are the most important part of Keller ISD’s success. However, they have seen educators leave Keller ISD for other nearby districts, like Northwest ISD, attendees said.

In July, interim Superintendent Allison cited teacher shortages as one of the biggest challenges for Keller ISD during his State of the District speech. Keller ISD’s turnover rate has hovered around 8% in recent years, he said.

The district currently has about 30 vacancies for positions that require certificates, such as teaching, counseling and other classroom-level jobs. Keller ISD also has roughly 20 classroom paraprofessional positions open, according to the district’s job search website.

“Outside of the teachers, this district has nothing extraordinary,” Mousa said.

Finding a suitable candidate

The new superintendent should commit to visiting all 42 campuses to familiarize themselves with the environment and the atmosphere, Fort Worth resident Cheryl Clark said.

Keller ISD resident Kris Kittle said that the superintendent should know how to lead their employees while yielding to their supervisors.

“I’m concerned that we’re going to get a superintendent that believes that they’re part of the team of eight instead of the way it’s supposed to work — you have the board, and then you have a superintendent,” said Kittle, who previously ran to be on the Keller ISD school board.

Mousa also wants the new superintendent to find a more accessible way to connect with students and teachers rather than just relying on the monthly school board meeting, she said.

“You need some way to actually have those voices from students and teachers, which are the people who are holding up your district,” Mousa said. “The people who make up the meat and potatoes of this district.”

Madison, of the search firm Leasor Crass, asked attendees to raise their fingers to determine whether it’s important for the next superintendent to be a Texan: one being the least important, five being the most.

Results were mixed.

A parent holds up three fingers after attendees at a meeting were asked to rank what qualities they found to be important for Keller ISD’s next superintendent to have on Oct. 5, 2023, at Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Worth. (Jacob Sanchez | Fort Worth Report)

Some feel that the candidate should be a Texan because they would better grasp school finance and policy. However, some attendees preferred a superintendent from out of state in hopes that person could bring expertise on how other states handle similar education issues.

“It doesn’t really matter where they come from,” Mousa said.

Do public comments matter?

As enthusiastic as attendees at Fossil Ridge were in sharing what they hoped for in a new superintendent, attendees voiced a sense of distrust of the school board.

Rhonda Crass, a shareholder of Leasor Crass, reassured parents that the board will not go through all the efforts of gathering input just to disregard them. Trustees can ignore it, Crass said, but she doesn’t think they will.

Attendees weren’t entirely convinced.

“I can guarantee you that almost everybody here is afraid of being ignored and that nothing will actually happen,” Mousa said.

Rhonda Crass, a lawyer leading Keller ISD’s superintendent search, talks to parents during a forum on Oct. 5, 2023, at Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Worth. The meeting was for parents to voice their thoughts on what qualities Keller ISD’s next superintendent should have. (Jacob Sanchez | Fort Worth Report)

Even then, those at Fossil Ridge High still said they had hopes for the next superintendent — that candidates would understand they should work for the Keller ISD community, would support the teachers and would be willing to absorb all aspects of the district.

Those things, some attendees said, would help Keller ISD to regain its reputation as a destination.

Dang Le is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at dang.le@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

