Marilu Carlos remembered hearing her little sister talk about how she felt the classroom sizes at Dunbar High School didn’t give her enough time with the teacher. She felt overwhelmed by her classmates and work.

Two years ago, Elizabeth transferred from Dunbar High School to Cassata Catholic High School, a private, nonprofit school that serves students who have difficulty completing their high school education in traditional public classrooms.

“I feel like she started to get that confidence, academically and as a person, that she’s growing, and I can’t be more proud,” Marilu said.

As Elizabeth begins the eighth week of her school year, the Texas Legislature started its third special session Oct. 9 to discuss a proposal giving parents public dollars to fund private education. As a result, faith and civic leaders are debating the future of public and private education.

Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, filed Senate Bill 1 to establish vouchers in the form of education savings accounts, a program that gives a set amount of money to families to fund educational expenses. SB 1 is similar to the bill Creighton filed during the regular session in the spring, according to a news release from his office.

The new bill proposes giving families $8,000 in taxpayer funds per student, limiting eligibility to students who spent the past year enrolled in public school or those just starting their education. Low-income families would have priority.

The bill does not detail a way to hold private schools accepting state funds accountable for meeting academic standards similar to those at public schools. Accountability would come from parents removing their children from private schools, Creighton told The Texas Tribune.

The program is estimated to cost $500 million. Funding would come from the state’s general revenue, not the pool for K-12 public schools. The comptroller would provide oversight of funds for families, vendors and private schools.

Faith leaders respond

Faith has taken center stage in the debate over creating a state voucher program.

In April, Gov. Greg Abbott visited Nolan Catholic High School to advocate allowing families to use public dollars to fund an education that best fits their students.

During a Sept. 19 tele-townhall, Abbott asked faith leaders across the state to “voice their support for parent empowerment and expanding education freedom” to Texas children on Oct. 15, calling it “School Choice Sunday.”

“This is one of those unparalleled opportunities when all of us together have the ability to achieve a better state for all families across Texas,” said Abbott in a Sept. 19 statement. “I believe that every parent can do a better job of raising their children if they are given the power to choose the school that is best for their child.”

The Rev. Mary Spradlin from Arlington Heights United Methodist Church said she recognizes how the policy would help some families afford private school. However, she predicted it would cause significant harm to the public school system.

“Kids who need the most (help) will be the least likely to be served by vouchers — private schools won’t accept them, their parents won’t be able to make up the price difference, transportation is an issue, etc. They will remain in public schools with fewer resources,” Spradlin said.

The Fort Worth Report received a letter from the Inclusive Faith Coalition condemning Abbott’s call for religious leaders’ support.

“Gov. Abbott’s call to use Christian pulpits to advance his agenda blurs the lines between government and religion and compromises the democratic system. We condemn this violation of the separation of church and state,” the letter said.

Other faith leaders have shown their support for vouchers.

Fort Worth Bishop Michael Olson joined the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops in issuing a letter supporting the policy. Olson also released a statement on Sept. 26 asking for his congregation to support the idea of education savings accounts.

“I would ask that we register our support for school choice with our state representatives and state senators in consort with the priorities that the bishops of Texas have specified including respect religious liberty,” Olson said.

Wariness to possible accountability

Erika Alvarez del Castillo is the head of school at North Point Christian Academy, a private school in Hurst that provides classes to home-schooling students. She watched the Legislature discuss the voucher program with some hesitancy.

“I’ve heard some good and bad things about it,” she said.

On one hand, Alvarez del Castillo said she sees how the policy could benefit her hybrid home-school. Providing taxpayer dollars to families, some of whom would have never considered home-schooling because of the cost, means potentially more students.

On the other hand, the state government could put accountability measures on her school, such as requiring standardized testing, that some families do not want, she said.

Ultimately, Alvarez del Castillo wants to ensure her school focuses on the needs of her families. Many of them opted for home-schooling so that they could have more flexibility, she said.

“If they do require any type of accountability measure, that will scare parents in this community,” Alvarez del Castillo said.

What happens next

The governor made it clear to lawmakers he wants a voucher program.

The Senate has backed Abbott’s efforts, but the House has been more reluctant.

Four out of the five senators who represent Tarrant County backed the voucher bill that the Senate approved in April. The House tried to limit the program’s eligibility, but the rewritten bill did not get a vote and another Senate proposal died in the lower chamber.

Abbott plans to call for another special session before the end of the year if the third one fails to produce a voucher program. If the fourth session has the same result, the governor plans to give voters a choice in the upcoming primaries in March.

‘A different mentality toward education’

Elizabeth, the Cassata student, started her sophomore year of high school this year. She is thriving, according to her family.

Her first period class is math, her favorite subject. She is also a part of the student council.

“All of my teachers are great. I really like being in the class and asking for their help,” Elizabeth said.

There are still days that she might not be eager to go to school, but Marilu said she is seeing Elizabeth think more about her future after high school, such as going to college.

“I’m not saying she loves school because I’d be lying, but she’s excited for it,” Marilu said. “She’s coming home now and has a different mentality toward education.”

