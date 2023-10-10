As the popularity of the Stockyards continues to grow, the city is looking to invest over $31 million in the historic district to improve pedestrian safety and traffic. 

Council members were briefed during the Oct. 10 work session on the Stockyards Transportation Study, which highlighted 22 projects to be accomplished over the next few years. The study took place between November 2022 and August 2023. 

“The Stockyards have seen tremendous growth in the last few years since 2017. There’s 5 million more visitors in the Stockyards,” said Jeff Whitacre, vice president at Kimley-Horn, which worked on the study.

Tourism in the Stockyards has grown from 3 million visitors to 8 million post-pandemic, said Whitacre. 

The 22 projects identified spread across 10 corridors and include 17 intersections.  

A majority of the projects will restripe lanes, widen sidewalks and tackle parking issues in different parts of the Stockyards. Some projects will add signals at certain intersections and improve connectivity for visitors coming from other parts of the city. There also will be Americans with Disabilities Act improvements. 

The study highlighted the following projects:

  1. Retrofitting North Main Street
  2. Retrofitting West Exchange Avenue
  3. Restriping Ellis Avenue
  4. Restriping 23rd Street
  5. Making Exchange Avenue a one-way street
  6. Reconfiguring Packers Avenue
  7. Improving Alley Avenue
  8. Connecting the Stockyards to IH-35W
  9. Connecting 28th Street to Stockyards Boulevard
  10. Improving the entry gateway at 28th Street
  11. Implementing a circulator bus or trolley in the historic district
  12. Adding a Marine Creek Trail connection to the Stockyards
  13. Improving pedestrian barriers at Marine Creek Trail
  14. Improving pedestrian crossings at 23rd Street
  15. Improving pedestrian safety at crossings
  16. Adding bulb-out intersections (also known as curb extensions) and improving lighting 
  17. Improving traffic signal timing 
  18. Adding more parking connections 
  19. Adding more signage to find parking
  20. Adding metered parking to encourage turnover of customers 
  21. Making parts of the Stockyards more ADA-friendly
  22. Improving sidewalk continuity 

City Council will vote whether to adopt the list of recommendations at a future meeting.

Sandra Sadek is a Report for America corps member, covering growth for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at sandra.sadek@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter @ssadek19. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Creative Commons License

Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.

Sandra Sadek is the growth reporter for the Fort Worth Report and a Report for America corps member. She writes about Fort Worth's affordable housing crisis, infrastructure and development. Originally...