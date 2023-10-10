The Fort Worth Zoning Commission on Wednesday, Oct. 11, will hear a proposed 300-unit build-to-rent cottage-style home project that would be located on 79 acres at 12650 Willow Springs Road, north of State Highway 81.

The project is called The Villas at Willow Creek and the owner applicant is listed as Rick Farnoush / Dyer Engineering.

The homes will include shared green space and parking for each of the units, which will be either two or three bedrooms, according to the documents filed with the city. The neighborhood will include pools, playgrounds, a community center, recreation courts as well as a dog park.

The applicant has requested a zoning change from light industrial to a zoning category that includes low-density multifamily. Staff has recommended approval of the project.

The Zoning Commission will also hear a request for a zoning change to allow for a new hotel at 2752 Citadel Spring Drive in the AllianceTexas area.

The owners and developers have requested the change in order to construct a five-story, 181-guest room combination SpringHill Suites and TownePlace Suites hotel on 3.52 acres. The land is currently zoned for intensive commercial use, but they are asking for a planned development zoning to allow for the hotel.

Staff has recommended approval of the zoning change.

At the City Plan Commission meeting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, a developer is seeking approval for plans to build nearly 500 homes in northwest Fort Worth, near Eagle Mountain Lake.

The project, called La Frontera, will be located north of Boat Club Road, south of the future Eagle Mountain Parkway and west of Harbour View Lane. The owners of the project are listed as Chateau Group No. II LLC. They are requesting a subdivision ordinance waiver and approval of a preliminary plat. City staff has recommended approval.

