Coffee, that aromatic elixir that guides us through our mornings and fuels our late nights, has a rich and captivating history that stretches back centuries. Its journey from the remote highlands of Ethiopia to coffee shops around the world is a tale of discovery, trade, innovation and cultural exchange.

In this crash course, we explore the history of the bean and beverage, from its mythical origins to its global prominence today, and list 10 extraordinary coffee shops you can visit in Tarrant County.

The story begins in the lush, mountainous regions of Ethiopia, where legend has it that a ninth-century goat herder named Kaldi discovered coffee quite by accident. According to the tale, Kaldi noticed his goats became unusually energetic after munching on the bright red berries of a certain bush. Curiosity piqued, he tried the berries himself and soon experienced newfound vitality. Word of these magical berries spread, and thus began coffee’s journey into human culture.

Eventually coffee spread throughout Europe, giving rise to the coffeehouse culture that we are familiar with today. Coffeehouses in London, such as the famous Lloyd’s Coffee House, played a crucial role in the birth of the insurance industry, as merchants gathered there to discuss maritime trade and draw up policies. Similarly, the Café de Flore and Café de la Rotonde in Paris became the epicenters of literary and philosophical discussions during the Age of Enlightenment.

Cafe de Flore in Paris in January 2019. The renowned coffee shop became the epicenters of literary and philosophical discussions during the Age of Enlightenment. (Deah Mitchell | Fort Worth Report)

Just prior to the pandemic, I visited Café de Flore and sat in a booth that warmly ushered my favorite author into writing his first novel, “Go Tell It On The Mountain.” Afterall, if it was good enough to inspire James Baldwin — and the great Picasso — I assumed I was in good company.

During the age of Colonialism, European powers sought to expand coffee cultivation by establishing plantations in their colonies. The Dutch were instrumental in cultivating coffee in their island colony of Java (now part of Indonesia), while the French introduced coffee to the Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe. The expansion of coffee cultivation led to an increased demand for labor, which sadly resulted in the exploitation of enslaved and indentured workers.

Fast forward to 1773 and the Boston Tea Party, the time of a critical shift in preference from tea to coffee. As a direct response to the British Tea Act and the resulting heavy tax on tea, American colonists boycotted tea consumption and sought alternative beverages. Coffee gained popularity as a symbol of resistance to British oppression. This shift in preference catalyzed the growth of coffee culture in America.

From the Ethiopian highlands to coffee shops on every street corner, the history of coffee is a tale of discovery, intrigue and transformation. This humble berry has evolved from a mysterious stimulant to a global cultural icon, a testament to the enduring power of human curiosity and innovation. Today, as we savor our favorite brews from around the world, we can appreciate, daily, the rich and complex history poured into each cup of our locally crafted coffees.

Here’s a roundup of some of our favorite local coffee shops located all around Tarrant County.

Ampersand, 3009 Bledsoe St.

Ampersand is a trendy coffee shop offering a unique coffee experience and a stylish ambiance.

Avoca Coffee Roasters, 1311 W. Magnolia Ave. and 835 Foch St. plus the newest location, 128 E. Exchange Ave., in Mule Alley at the Stockyards

Avoca Coffee Roasters is a local favorite, known for its commitment to sourcing and roasting high-quality coffee beans.

Billie Joe Coffee Co., 1015 IKEA Place, Grand Prairie

Your new go-to coffee shop located in Grand Prairie owned by a chef turned specialty roaster. A popular spot offering a welcoming environment for coffee enthusiasts.

Black Coffee offers a select menu in addition to its tasty coffee creations. (Courtesy photo | Black Coffee)

Black Coffee, 1417 Vaughn Blvd.

Award-winning shop in the center of east Fort Worth, Black Coffee is celebrated for its dedication to quality coffee and its unique coffee blends with a dash of perfection in every cup.

BREWED, 801 W. Magnolia Ave.

BREWED is not only a coffee shop but also a gastropub, known for its artisanal coffee and craft beer.

Buon Giorno Coffee, 500 W 7th St Suite 140

The “culmination of rich heritage and a relentless pursuit of perfection” is what Buon Giorno Coffee’s website boasts. Known for its Italian-style espresso and warm atmosphere.

Cherry Coffee Shop offers coffee for sale. (Courtesy photo | Cherry Coffee)

Cherry Coffee Shop, 1121 W. Magnolia Ave.

A charming and cozy coffee shop known for its artisanal coffee and friendly atmosphere. Open until 7 p.m., which is a plus when you need the fuel.

Cup O’ Vibes, 800 E. Sublett Road, Arlington

Cup O’Vibes is a cozy coffee shop known for its great coffee and positive vibes. Coming soon: “Social Weekends,” which will allow locals to showcase their talents in this inviting atmosphere.

Fort Worth Coffee Co., 4731 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Offers a refined coffee experience with a focus on craftsmanship and quality.

HustleBlendz, 1201 Evans Ave.

HustleBlendz is located in the Historic Southside and famous for its unique ice-cold brews, hip culture and an inviting, relaxed ambiance. This quaint shop also boasts familial roots in both the coffee and tea business.

