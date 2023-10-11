An early educator at Ready Set Jump Learning Center in east Fort Worth walked up to her boss, Felicia Davis, excited to tell her some big news.

She’d bought new tires for her car.

While the purchase sounded routine, Davis knew how important it was — and that it was a sign of how a program rethinking child care funding improved her educators’ salaries.

Davis, the owner of the learning center, discussed the initiative during Child Care Associates annual investors’ luncheon Oct. 11 in downtown Fort Worth.

“It’s changed my teachers’ wages so now they get paid a good wage,” Davis said. “They’re coming into work — walking and talking — like teachers.”

Child Care Associates is in charge of the initiative, called the Prime Early Learning Pilot. The program is using $25 million in federal pandemic relief funding to better support and stabilize child care. The program offsets costs and compensation for 20 child care providers in Tarrant County.

Economist Flávio Cunha has worked with Child Care Associates for the past three years on the pilot program, envisioned as a policy that could transform early childhood education across the nation. He had a blunt assessment of the state of the industry.

“It has been crumbling. This is not something that happened because of COVID,” Cunha said.

Child care is in such a bad state because society’s expectations changed, he said. In the 1990s, the federal government revamped the nation’s welfare programs to be based on subsidies.

Child care was thought of as just a safe place for children while their parents worked. Little research existed on the brain development of children, Cunha said.

New research surfaced. Much of a child’s brain develops between birth and 3 years old. The public had new expectations for child care programs: Keep children safe, but also nurture them, Cunha said.

“The problem is when we made that huge change, we didn’t go back and ask, ‘How do we reimburse child care programs for this new mission?” said Cunha, who works for Rice University’s Texas Policy Lab.

Child Care Associates’ Shawneequa Blount oversees the pilot program. The work is about rethinking child care programs to be cost effective and sustainable, she said.

Early educators earn about $12 an hour, and, at the same time, a year of high-quality child care for an infant can cost nearly $25,000 in Texas, according to Child Care Associates.

“Child care is expensive,” Blount said.

Mayor Mattie Parker attested to that. Her daughter’s tuition at Texas Tech University was cheaper than the cost of sending one of her sons to a Montessori-based child care center, she said.

The nation has its investments in education backward, Parker said. The nation invests on average about $500 per child between birth and 3 years old. The number jumps to almost $13,000 per student in elementary.

Yet, Parker pointed out, most of a child’s brain development happens before they enter grade school.

“Imagine if our investment started at age 0,” the mayor said.

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

