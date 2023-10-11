Property tax bills will start hitting Tarrant County mailboxes this month. Residents can pay by phone, in-person, through the county’s payment portal or through mail. Cash, checks, debit and credit cards are all accepted.

But county officials warn that sending your payment in the mail isn’t the safest option.

“Due to the rise in mail theft in recent months, we urge taxpayers to protect themselves against potential theft by dropping their tax payments inside a post office rather than the blue mail collection boxes found outside the building or in neighborhood locations,” Wendy Burgess, Tarrant County tax assessor-collector, said in a news release.

If you do choose to pay by mail, be vigilant. People should allow one to three business days before viewing their account online to make sure the payment goes through, the Tarrant County Tax Office said. If you mail your payment in December and January, some of the office’s busiest months, allow seven to 10 business days.

The Texas Tax Code has no exceptions for undelivered mail, and residents whose payments get lost in the mail will begin accruing penalties and interest on their unpaid balance after its due date.

If you want to forgo paying by mail entirely, you can:

Pay online using an E-check for no additional cost.

Pay by phone using an E-check for no additional cost.

Pay online or by phone with debit and credit cards for an additional convenience fee.

Pay in-person at branch locations, which are open 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for county holidays. In-person payments are accepted with cash, check, and credit or debit card .

Residents can reach customer service representatives by phone at 817-884-1100 and online chat during normal business hours.

