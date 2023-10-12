Some developers are avoiding Fort Worth’s requirements to build affordable housing by paying a fee. The city wants to make that option less desirable.

Through incentive packages, the city tries to encourage developers to build in Fort Worth’s Neighborhood Empowerment Zones — distressed areas where the city works to promote affordable housing, economic development and social services in the city core. Fort Worth does this by requiring them to either set aside 20% of the proposed units for low-income tenants or pay $200 per unit for five years to the Fort Worth Housing Finance Corp. to opt out.

Staff and City Council members have described the current opt-out fee as inadequate and are looking to increase it from $200 to $650 to discourage developers that receive tax abatement from not building affordable housing, according to an Oct. 10 staff presentation to the Neighborhood Quality and Revitalization Committee.

“The carrot is the tax abatement,” council member Elizabeth Beck said. “The stick should be, ‘If you’re not going to build affordable housing, we’re not going to make it as easy for you to [opt out].”

Since this policy first began in 2015, six developers have paid the $200 opt-out fee. The majority of those projects are in River East.

The most recent was a $72 million residential complex on Hemphill Street on the site of the former Our Lady of Victory Academy. The developers of that project opted out of the affordable housing component of the program, according to past Fort Worth Report reporting.

Tax abatements are agreements between a city, county or special district and taxpayers that exempt the taxpayer from paying some or all taxes for up to 10 years. These agreements are often used as economic development tools to attract new projects or retain existing businesses.

Fernando Costa, assistant city manager, said the city historically required that affordable housing be provided on-site for any project that received incentives and council support.

The first exception to that policy was the Clearfork project, where the developer did not want to provide affordable housing and instead expressed an interest in making a payment in lieu of that, Costa told the committee.

“The question becomes, if the default policy is to encourage the housing to be provided on-site, what amount of payment would be sufficient, so as not to create an incentive for people to opt out,” Costa said. “Right now, it’s economically advantageous for developers to say, ‘Let’s opt out for this meager amount.’”

Even if the city raised the fee for developers to opt out of building affordable housing in these empowerment zones, the tax abatement amount they would receive would still be significant, staff said.

It would also increase funding for the Housing Finance Corp., which can then invest that money into projects elsewhere.

“Even some of the higher options still provide very generous incentives to make this investment in our neighborhood empowerment zones feasible. Striking the right balance is the challenge … and we want to, in consultation with affordable housing developers, to be sure that we don’t inadvertently create disincentives for accomplishing our goals,” Costa said.

The new fee amount is not yet set in place, staff told the committee, and further discussion is expected at the next Neighborhood Quality and Revitalization Committee meeting at 2 p.m. Nov. 14.

Sandra Sadek is a Report for America corps member, covering growth for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at sandra.sadek@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

