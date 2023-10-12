Eden Green Technology, an indoor farm company that delivers leafy greens to stores in Fort Worth and elsewhere in North Texas, broke ground on a $40 million greenhouse expansion in Cleburne, about 30 miles south of Fort Worth.

The farm, which uses hydroponic techniques in place of soil, grows its crops in high-rising vertical rows of plants instead of across fields.

The new greenhouses will double the 62,000 square feet of space the company already has, Eden Green CEO Eddy Badrina said. One of the main challenges with indoor farms is making a profit due to the high energy costs.

By the time the greenhouses are built, estimated to be in 2025, Eden Green will create 100 jobs in the area, the company said. Eden Green estimates it will produce nearly 6 million pounds of lettuce per year at its Cleburne farm. The company has plans to build 20 greenhouses across the country.

“Growth is one of the keys to investor interest,” Badrina said. “It’s the fact that our greenhouses, unlike a lot of our competitors, actually make money.”

Eden Green has raised $59 million between two rounds of funding, according to Crunchbase. Donald Trump Jr. invested in the company, according to an investigation from Propublica. The company opened its first greenhouse in Cleburne in 2022, and its butterhead and romaine lettuce can be found in more than 400 Walmarts across Texas and Oklahoma, under the distributor brand Robinson Fresh.

Fort Worth Report previously covered the expansion of vertical farms in North Texas, and the industry’s challenge to become profitable. The largest vertical farming company, Bowery, is also constructing a farm in Arlington, where it uses entirely renewable energy. The Tarrant Area Food Bank is also building an indoor farm to create a food hub.

Badrina said Eden Green’s greenhouses need little more than water and sunlight to grow enough to be profitable and allow the company to be profitable. He said he’s glad Eden Green planted roots in Cleburne and sees the area as a hub for the industry.



“We’re working hard to find partners in Fort Worth and in Johnson County,” Badrina said. “I think Fort Worth will eventually become the center, the hub of innovation for controlled-environment ag.”

