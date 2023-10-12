Growing up, Donna and Donya Craddock read everything from Maya Angelou to encyclopedias and Reader’s Digest magazines. Both of their parents were readers, too, and focused on books about faith and history.



“Books are kind of in our blood,” Donna said.

That passion for reading led the sisters to open The Dock Bookshop at 6637 Meadowbrook Drive in east Fort Worth. They call the 4,000-square-foot space, formerly a pharmacy, one of the “largest African American-owned, full-service bookstores in Texas and the Southwest.” They focus on selling African American literature and books about their culture — titles they said were harder to find when they were growing up.

Together, the Craddocks, both 52, operate the shop, coordinate events with other organizations and community members and run the Trinity River Book Festival.

The sisters both have other jobs, too. Donna works at St. John Baptist Church-Fort Worth & Grand Prairie as a volunteer director. Donya works as an analyst at Nationstar Mortgage.



Donna and Donya faced steep odds when they decided to open during the 2008 recession. They were surrounded by brick-and-mortar bookstores such as Borders, Barnes & Noble and Half Price Books. E-books were emerging. Other local booksellers in the area shuttered, leaving what Donna Craddock described as a bookstore desert. But over the years, they said, the community has rallied around The Dock. The bookstore is about books, but it’s also about cultivating and making space for the community.



“Books don’t speak for themselves. We have to get books to speak,” Donya said. “It’s really being able to connect with what’s going on in the community and … pair those things together.”

The Dock has become a hub for the Black community, said Rickie Clark, executive director of My Brother’s Keeper program in the Fort Worth ISD.

Clark hosts workshops and trainings at the shop and does introductions for many of the authors who do readings there. The shop is critical to getting out information about Black culture, he said. Clark characterized Donna and Donya as having a servant’s heart, meaning they’re humble, and they do what they can to give back to the community. While they might not call themselves leaders, they show it through their actions, he said.

“Anytime somebody comes in there, they want to use the space, don’t have the funding, [they] let them in,” Clark said. “Not some of the time, not most of the time. Every time.”

Alex Montalvo, a small business owner in Fort Worth and community organizer with Tarrant 4 Change, said having an independent bookstore that is diverse and culturally relevant to its community is an important service to Fort Worth. Montalvo has worked with The Dock to organize civic education events for elections.

The Craddock sisters are making a difference in Fort Worth by contributing to the age-old adage that knowledge is power, via books and word of mouth, Montalvo said.



“They’re also keeping that tradition alive by having a space for conversations, having a space for stories to be shared by different individuals in the community, that aren’t always captured in books,” Montalvo said. “That we may not always have a chance to put pen to paper with. But we get to keep those stories alive because of the environment that they cultivate.”

As Fort Worth continues to grow, Donya hopes the city can streamline how people come into and work with communities. Donna hopes the city gets behind building a museum focused on Juneteenth. Ultimately, they hope to open a bookshop or gift shop inside the museum once it opens.

“Opal Lee is doing a wonderful effort in leading that and organizing that,” Donna Craddock said. “We really need to get behind the Juneteenth museum.”

While their bookstore is a labor of love dedicated to the community, it’s also meaningful from a family history perspective, Donna said. When the Craddocks traced their family history back to Marshall, Missouri, they discovered their ancestors were enslaved and lived under the library of the governor’s mansion.



“So for us to own a bookstore is a great testament,” Craddock said.

Donna Craddock bio: Birthplace: Omaha, Nebraska Moved to Fort Worth: 1997 Family: Single with lots of nieces and nephews Education: Master’s degree in Christian service, Brite Divinity at TCU Work experience: Over 20 years as volunteer director, St. John Baptist Church-Fort Worth & Grand Prairie. Volunteer experience: Over 30 years of service with various community, church and civic organizations First job: Pizza Hut Advice for someone learning to be a leader: “Manage your time wisely and make your loved ones a priority!” Best advice ever received: “Keep moving forward. Don’t quit!” Donya Craddock Bio: Birthplace: Omaha, Nebraska Moved to Fort Worth: 1997 Family: The proud mother of Donovan Craddock. Education: Bachelor’s in economics and history from Iowa State University and a Master of Business Administration degree. Work experience: Over 25 years in mortgage banking and real estate Volunteer experience: Over 30 years of service with various community, church and civic organizations. Also a member of the Mountains & Plains Independent Booksellers Association’s Reading of the West Committee and Fort Worth Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Arts and Letters Committee. First job: Pizza Hut Advice for someone learning to be a leader: “Pay your taxes, because there’s no sympathy, feelings or emotions when it comes to taxes.” Best advice ever received: “Line up everything you want to do and go after it. Never succumb to any barriers,” from my grandmother Stella Rankins in Omaha, Nebraska, by way of Tyler, Texas, in Smith County.

