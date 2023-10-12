With construction of new homes taking place just a few yards away, city of Fort Worth officials used their ceremonial shovels to celebrate the beginning of construction on the four-bay, 11,000-square-foot fire station at 2200 Walsh Ranch Parkway.

The area, along with the Veale Ranch development just south of Walsh, will be important in attracting new companies to the city, said Fort Worth City Council member Michael Crain, who represents this areaDistrict 3, said.

“This will be key to our growth going forward,” he said. “This is attractive to new residents and to new businesses that want to come here.”

The Walsh development began in 2015, with the transformation of a portion of the 7,200-acre ranch at the intersection of Iinterstates highways 20 and 30 into new neighborhoods. The land has been owned by the F. Howard Walsh family since the 1930s.

The development is expected to have as many as 4,000 homes.

City CouncilDistrict 3 council member Michael Crain speaks at the Fire Station No. 43 groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 12, 2023, in west Fort Worth. The fire station is inlands inside of his district in west Fort Worth. Crain thanked Howard Walsh, calling him the visionary behind the Walsh community, and the firefighters who will work in that community. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

“We’re about 40%, maybe closer to 30%, there,” said Jim Henry, vice president of community operations, Republic Property Group, the Dallas-based company currently developing 1,600 acres of the ranch in partnership with the Walsh Cos. “We’ve made a lot of announcements this year, and there will be more to come.”

In April, Republic began work on another 138 homes in a new subdivision known as The Village, featuring homebuilders David Weekley Homes, Highland Homes, High Street Homes and

Village Homes. Homes in The Village will start in the mid-$400,000s.

Jim Henry, the vice president of community operations for the Republic Property Group, speaks to guests at the Fire Station No. 43 groundbreaking ceremony. Henry anticipates more retail businesses will move to the area once development comes closer to the 4,000 home target. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report) Firefighters who will work at Fire Station #43 in the Walsh community in west Fort Worth stand in front of a fire truck at the station’s groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 12. The fire station will be important to ensure community safety, Councilmember Michael Crain said. Firefighters run to danger when everyone is running away, he added. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report) A rendering of Fire Station No. 43 is on display at the groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 12. The 10,000-square-foot facility is set to open December 2024, according to a press release from Walsh. The fire station will be located on 1,600 aces currently being developed by Walsh Companies and the Republic Property Group, the press release stated. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report) Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for Fire Station No. 43 in the Walsh community. The Walsh community continues to expand with a recently opened apartment complex and a pediatric center. The Walsh community currently has a gym, a gas station and convenience store, a school and hundreds of homes. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report) Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, council members, Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke and Walsh community leaders break ground on Fire Station No. 43 at a ceremony on Oct. 12, 2023, in west Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The area also has added an apartment community that opened in September. Modera Walsh, from Mill Creek Residential, includes 335 conventional apartments, 20 townhomes and 24 casita homes.

The area is attracting other businesses as well. A Cook Children’s location offers pediatric urgent care, as well as orthopedic and sports medicine specialty care.

More retail will come as the area grows, Henry said.

“It’s been great to see it grow and really build a community here,” he said. “This fire station is a big part of it.”

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org.

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

