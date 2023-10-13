Sisters Lizbeth Maldonado, 20, and Jimena Maldonado, 18, emceed the Fort Worth Girls Inc. of Tarrant County’s Day of the Girl Celebration Oct. 13 at Burnett Park Plaza.
As Girls Inc. graduates, it felt surreal to be back as alumnae, they said.
“It was incredible to be able to come back as alumna and see all the different generations of girls all come together to be celebrated,” Jimena said. “It felt so empowering.”
Jimena became a Girls Inc. girl when she was in elementary school, she said. Her sister later joined when she was in middle school. Now, as Texas Christian University students, they continue to be active with Girls Inc., not only for themselves, but for younger girls.
Over 1,600 girls celebrated the International Day of the Girl, with the majority being from four school districts and 16 schools. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker proclaimed Oct. 13, 2023, as the Day of the Girl in Fort Worth.
They celebrated with school bands, dance teams and a march in support of the organization’s Girls Bill of Rights, a list of six rights all girls have.
Girls Inc. Girls Bill of Rights:
Girls have the right to be themselves and to resist gender stereotypes.
Girls have the right to express themselves with originality and enthusiasm.
Girls have the right to take risks, to strive freely, and to take pride in success.
Girls have the right to accept and appreciate their bodies.
Girls have the right to have confidence in themselves and be safe in the world.
Girls have the right to prepare for interesting work and economic independence.
Although Jimena and Lizbeth are busy studying business at TCU, they will continue to find opportunities to come back and support Girls Inc., they said.
“I want to be there for the future generations of girls,” Jimena said. “These teachers have known me since I was a kid.”
