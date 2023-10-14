Fifty years ago a fed-up sales associate at an Allsup’s convenience store in Clovis, New Mexico, dropped one of the company’s slow-selling beef-and-bean burritos in a doughnut fryer. The burritos began not just selling out, but became a legend, particularly in New Mexico and West Texas where Allsup’s were basically the QT before there was QT.

Fast forward to 2023 and the Fort Worth-based company that now owns Allsup’s is in the middle of a yearlong celebration of that moment of frustration that begat a deep-fried cultural icon. The company estimates it sells about 27 million of the burritos and sister product, the shredded beef or chicken chimichanga burritos annually.

“People love the burritos and they love it their way,” said Darrin Samaha, vice president of marketing for Yesway, the Fort Worth firm that purchased Allsup’s in 2019. “Some love it with mustard, ranch dressing, some with our taco sauce. However they eat it, they love it.”

The secret to the Allsup’s Beef & Bean Burrito is the blend of slow-cooked beans, beef, cheese and a special blend of spices, Samaha said.

“We’re not telling what’s in the spices,” said Samaha.

Fans have celebrated the burrito at graduations and proms with photo shoots that include the humble burrito, and some have dressed as the burrito for Halloween, Samaha said. Some fans demonstrate their devotion with Allsup’s burrito tattoos.

“We’ve even had fans have it at their weddings,” said Samaha. “It’s pretty amazing.”

The burrito has even inspired a savory love song, by Austin-based singer-songwriter Aaron LaCombe: “Ode to the Allsup’s Burrito.”

Yesway, a company that operates truck stops and convenience stores, even mentioned the famed burrito when it acquired Allsup’s. With the acquisition — with its estimated value of $235 million — Yesway now operates 441 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

Near the Fort Worth headquarters, the Yesway and Allsup’s stores can be found in nearby Azle or Decatur. To celebrate the milestone year for the burrito, the company’s stores are offering a variety of specials throughout the year.

But the big news, said Samaha, is that now the burritos and “chimis” are available online.

“That’s a big move for us,” said Samaha. “Online is not where we have done a lot of business before, but that’s the kind of demand we have from customers.”

Allsup’s burritos are available to order in multiple sizes, including 6-pack, 12-pack, 24-pack and 48-pack. Allsup’s taco sauce and salsa are also available online.

Various brand merchandise includes a 50th anniversary T-shirt.

More events are planned as the yearlong celebration continues, Samaha said.

“There’s a lot to celebrate,” he said.

Omni Hotel expansion

The Omni Fort Worth Hotel showed off some renderings of its planned $217 million expansion and update at the Downtown Design Review Board on Oct. 5.

A rendering of the proposed Omni Fort Worth Hotel expansion. (Courtesy | City of Fort Worth)

The Downtown Design Review Board did not approve the current plans, but asked the Omni representatives to come back with plans that were better integrated with other downtown elements, such as the Water Gardens.

Omni’s expansion would cost $217 million and include 400 rooms, 50,000 square feet of meeting space and 15,000 square feet of restaurant space. Completion is expected by the end of 2026. The expansion would give the hotel a total of 1,008 rooms across two blocks.

The city will provide $53 million in incentives toward the project.

Golden Chick plays ball in south Fort Worth

Richardson-based Golden Chick has opened its 13th restaurant and the sixth corporate-owned and operated restaurant at 8400 S. Freeway, right off Everman Parkway, near the Willow Creek neighborhood.

Golden Chick is timing the opening perfectly with the now resurgent Texas Rangers. On Oct. 18, the location will host local radio station KTCK-AM, better known as The Ticket, and Texas Rangers alum and broadcaster Tom Grieve. Grieve will sign Texas Rangers baseballs for customers.

Area industrial market continues to remain strong

JLL has released their third-quarter Dallas-Fort Worth industrial report. According to the report:

The Dallas-Fort Worth industrial market continues to lead the nation in development activity after peaking at a record 66.7 million square feet at the beginning of the year.

Demand has surged in spaces under 300,000 square feet where leasing activity has remained near record highs of prior quarters.

Vacancy will continue to rise through the end of 2023 and into the first half of 2024 following the record-setting construction.

