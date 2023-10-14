JAG Jewelry and Goods

3924 W. Vickery Blvd., Fort Worth

Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday

682-600-5124

Website: jagjewelryandgoods.com

JAG is a Fort Worth-based clothing and jewelry company co-owned by Ann Jefferies and Renea Conser, two women who left the finance world for the vastly different scene of designer clothing and jewelry.

JAG’s clothing line is made in America and the brand has proven popular, drawing repeat buyers.

Business editor Bob Francis spoke with Jefferies and Conser about the company.

Francis: Tell me about JAG’s origins.

Jefferies: I started just by myself when my oldest daughter went to college, almost 10 years ago, in 2014. I started it just by doing jewelry. I just was looking for jewelry that wouldn’t tarnish, but was the style that I was looking for. I started making jewelry just for family and friends and then a store in Fort Worth loved it and wanted to start buying it. I started selling wholesale for them doing trunk shows and stuff like that. About two or three years into that, I just decided I’d like to do a couple pieces of clothing. So I did a trunk show and sold, I don’t know, like 60 pieces my first show.

Francis: That sounds really successful.

Jefferies: It was surprising. Then I figured out that if I actually was going to do this I needed to find an actual professional sewing room, which I did. Each season, which for me would just be fall or spring, I would add a couple more pieces.

Francis: When did Renea join?

Jefferies: 2020, right before COVID, probably January 2020. Renea and I have been friends for 25 years. Our husbands met in a Bible study in Amarillo, Texas, and we’ve always remained friends. I was looking for a partner because the business is growing.

Francis: What were you doing at the time?

Conser: I was doing interior design, but both Ann and I have a finance background. I used to do investment banking. I just kind of realized I needed a creative outlet. Ann approached me about being a partner and I said, “Absolutely.”

Francis: Tell me how the business has grown.

Jefferies: Sales wise, we’re probably five times what we were. We were doubling our sales every year up until this year.

Francis: What do you think is the secret to the success?

Jefferies: It’s been a fun journey. We opened up the store on West Vickery in 2020, which was a fun adventure during COVID. It’s actually been a great outlet for us. We have pop-up stores here, and we also have a salon here.

We also show in Round Top, Texas, twice a year, which is a two-week show. People all over the world come and show there. That’s been a great avenue to be able to increase sales. Every single season, we try and add two to probably four to five new styles along with some of our old tried-and-true ones. Those are the ones that we started with. It’s been a good, fun experience. It’s been a good ride.

Francis: Did COVID or the supply chain problems impact your sales?

Jefferies: Not really. We had an advantage because we are made in the U.S.; we didn’t have the supply chain problems a lot of companies did. We kept growing.

Francis: You started off with jewelry and then moved into the clothing line. What’s the mix of sales?

Jefferies: I would say it’s still about 50/50. All jewelry is sourced or custom created from gold-filled, 14- and 18-karat gold to ensure tarnish-free, timeless pieces. The jewelry is a good value as the prices are set below industry standard. Also, we can make your favorite pieces into “permanent” jewelry with a little welding and love.

Francis: I noticed on your website you had some pieces that are your top sellers.

Conser: We do. Ann and I design all the clothing. So, we start from taking pieces of inspiration that we see around and about in the market, and then we take those ideas and develop our own. We definitely have people that come back every single season for the exact same style, which is actually surprising to us because you would think at some point that you get sick of the style, but they love it. It’s a classic fit. It is an easy fit … the buzzword that we use is effortless. They’re definitely on trend, but pieces that women can feel comfortable in, confident in and those pieces are so classic. They stay in their closet for many seasons to come. Our price range is not cheap, but it’s definitely not at the highest end. They keep coming back because of the quality and the consistency.

Francis: How do you sell the products? Online and in the store, obviously.

Jefferies: It’s interesting, so maybe a year ago, we picked up St. Bernard Sports, which has five locations and was huge for us. We have customers that will find us through Round Top or through another client. We are in a couple of stores in Dallas.

Francis: Who is your typical customer?

Jefferies: Renea and I both have daughters that range in age from 19 to 27. And that age group loves our stuff. They can’t really afford it, but they love it. Our bread and butter is really that customer between 40 and 60. The woman who can afford something that makes her feel good and look good. And they care about quality. It can be all age ranges. It’s just that for the 20- to 30-year-old group, we’re priced a little high for them.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

