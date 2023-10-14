Over the years, Dr. Ulondia Lee has seen countless women skip annual screenings for breast cancer.

It often comes from them feeling overwhelmed, she said.

Lee, who now serves as chief nursing officer at Medical City Fort Worth, is ready to encourage women to take better care of their breast health.

This month, health care workers at Medical City Fort Worth are sporting pink exam gloves to serve as reminders to residents to follow-up on self-exams and annual screening mammograms.

The hospital has sported the gloves during Breast Cancer Awareness Month since 2022.

“With the pink gloves, we not only show our solidarity but also inspire others to engage in the conversation about breast cancer awareness,” Lee said. “The simple act of doing this serves as a powerful visual reminder that we are all in the fight together.”

Women should begin monthly breast self-exams starting at 20 and begin annual screening mammograms at 40. In the U.S., about 4% of women diagnosed with breast cancer are younger than 40.

However, in the past few years, there has been an increase in the prevalence of breast cancer in young women. The number of early-onset breast cancer cases increased by 7.7% from 2010 to 2019, according to a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Women whose breast cancer is detected at an earlier stage improve their five-year survival by at least 90%, according to the American Cancer Society.

While some factors, such as genetics, are unavoidable, here are steps that can be done to help lower breast cancer risk: Talk to your doctor about risks associated with hormone replacement therapy or birth control pills

Exercise regularly

Breastfeed your children

Choose not to drink alcohol or drink it in moderation

“These screening tools continue to be critical for detecting breast cancer as early as possible, which helps save lives,” Joseph Parra, chief medical officer for Medical City Healthcare, said in a statement. “We want to help create healthier tomorrows for North Texans.”

David Moreno is the health reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

