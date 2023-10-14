A few weeks ago, on his way home from class, third-year TCU Burnett School of Medicine student Kevin Chao noticed an older woman pulled over on the shoulder of Interstate 30.

Chao believes she had crashed just moments before he slowed down to pull up behind her car. He got out of his, rushed to tend to her wounds and stayed with her until emergency services arrived.

Inside Schollmaier Arena on Oct. 12, TCU Chancellor Victor Boscini told an audience of TCU boosters, donors and city leaders who contributed more than $1 billion to the university during its “Lead On: A Campaign for TCU” fundraising effort, that students like Chao are evidence that their money isn’t wasted.

Boscini told the audience to watch the impact reverberate across Fort Worth.

“One of the hallmarks of TCU is that everyone’s connected at every level, and they try to make those connections to try to make the world a better place,” Boscini said. “When could we more need the world to be a better place than now?”

The more than $1 billion will help TCU foster these connections, and educate empathetic students like Chao, for the university’s next 150 years, Boscini said.

“For all of us, this is a moment to reflect upon the impact of this effort for the future of our university,” Boscini said. “It’s difficult to overstate the importance of this investment.”

The investment stands as TCU’s most significant since its founding in 1873 and follows the university’s most successful fundraising year ever.

The campaign will bolster the university’s goals to strengthen the university’s academic profile and reputation; the school’s endowment; the TCU experience and campus culture; and the workforce for both employees and graduates.

Although the campaign is still in its early stages, it seems to be working, officials said.

Applications have increased by 33% from this time last year, Boscini said, and they expect that number to keep climbing.

The university’s endowment grew 118% percent; the endowment was more than $2 billion in 2022. Funding for need-based financial aid grew by 185% to $123 million.

“We want to make sure any kid who wants to come to TCU can come to TCU,” Boscini said, adding 71% of students receive a scholarship from the university.

More than 57,000 donors participated in the campaign, which was co-chaired by Ron Parker and Dee J. Kelly Jr., two members of TCU’s board of trustees.

TCU alumni accounted for 40% of donations; 27% from foundations; and 14% from parents. The university did not disclose the remaining 19%.

“It’s been a remarkable year, but we have so much more to look forward to,” Boscini said. “Collective enthusiasm is contagious. We have it here tonight, we have it beyond this arena … we’ve come a long way.”



Matthew Sgroi is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

