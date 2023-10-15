By Victor Van Scoit

It takes a brief moment to decide if the staccato pop-pop-pop late at night is a gun firing, or leftover fireworks being set off.

This neighborhood can have you thinking in extremes.

We’re a mix of older homes due for updates, many rented out to families, and new builds for new money, white and blue collar folk with popped polo collars and yoga pants.

Leases are on the higher end with a top-ranked university, Texas Christian University, nearby. That, and because of the micro-dorms built to take advantage of overfilled campus housing. We’re close enough to TCU for nice homes to replace older ones, but no bougie HOA to keep the micro-dorms away.

I got lucky when I moved back to Fort Worth in 2016 from the West Coast. My longtime school pal had a room free, and I could pay rent, unlike his former girlfriend. A bit of an aging older house with cheap rent — perfect, since I was starting my own strategy practice. I wanted to live small in order to take a big chance.

But what part of town is this? Every other neighborhood around us has a distinct name.

University Place, Frisco Heights, Ryan Place, Berkeley Place. Google Maps doesn’t seem impressed with our neighborhood. We’re just — Paschal Area.

Business along Berry Street thrives because of those TCU students, but the strip centers near Forest Park always have space to lease with few long-term occupants. 7-Eleven, Tommy’s burgers, Macaluso’s and Greek House are the most consistent tenants. There’s enough variety to walk to and make a choice, but too little to escape the feeling of settling.

What remains ends up being a rotation of storefronts that never seem to land with the neighborhood — a hodgepodge that doesn’t reflect what the community needs. The Enchiladas Olé looks like it has a shot at sticking around, though.

The Kroger nearby, well lit and familiar, has the name-brand favorites. And there’s a sense of security that comes from being near a private university with well-funded students.

It’s a bit of a different experience compared to walking through the Fiesta on the other side of the neighborhood. There, you’ll get known brands, culture-specific brands, and a bit of an odd layout.

A butcher counter reflects the culture of the neighborhood before everyone else got here. It’s familiar, with a different sense of security thanks to the families that shop there. The kind of people that make the world run. It’s only shady to those who aren’t from that world and only know the sunny side of the street.

Both grocery stores have one thing in common — atrocious lines.

You’re close enough to walk to the Fort Worth Zoo. But you won’t.

Forest Park Pool takes care of the serious lap swimmers and is an inexpensive activity for families. Too bad it was under construction this year. It was a quiet summer without it.

You feel safe to go for a run during the day, but reconsider come nighttime. Used cars park along the streets. Beemers, Lexuses, and feature-filled F-150s litter the driveways.

Police show up timely enough for distress calls, and less timely for weeknight noise complaints.

There’s bustling falls and springs when school is back on, and quiet winters and summers when tests are done. A comfy neighborhood away from the trend and hubbub, but not so far you can’t get to the hubbub with a 10-minute drive.

It’s actually a quiet little spot day-to-day, even if it’s still figuring itself out. Shame I won’t be living here while it does.

Our lease isn’t getting renewed and, come January, I’ll likely be elsewhere in Fort Worth.

This older house has a landlord chasing those higher rents that the new or remodeled houses in the area fetch. Nothing new.

I’ll keep living small. I love the freedom it gives me, even if I can afford to live bigger. Cheap rents are going to be found in another neighborhood that’s figuring itself. And I’m looking forward to that.

Victor Van Scoit is an experience strategist for brands and beverage director/bartender at Hotel Dryce. He is the founder of Fort Worth’s Silent Book Club chapter.

