Oat milk company Oatly wants to transfer economic incentives given by the city of Fort Worth to another company.

If approved, Canadian company Ya Ya Foods Corp will receive the incentives. Oatly and Ya Ya Foods have a service agreement together. Ya Ya Foods will complete all the project work as well as operate the facility that will produce the oat milk on Oatly’s behalf.

Oatly moved to sell its plants in Ogden, Utah, and Fort Worth for $98.1 million, according to a federal filing. Since Ya Ya foods is now completing the construction and will operatethe plant, Oatly wants to transfer the incentives.

Fort Worth City Council will vote on the transfer at 6 p.m. Oct. 17.

The city entered into an economic development program agreement with Oatly on Jan. 26, 2021, according to a council agenda document. The company agreed to spend a minimum of $36 million in construction by Dec. 31, 2024, at a plant located at 7550 Oak Grove Road. Oatly also agreed to provide a minimum of 50 full-time jobs with an average salary of $46,325.

The 280,000-square-foot manufacturing center in Fort Worth is expected to produce 150 million liters of oat milk every year, according to an Oatly release from 2021.

Council will decide whether to nominate Ya Ya Foods for the Texas Enterprise Zone Program, a tax refund program designed to encourage job growth in economically distressed areas.

If the company is designated as an enterprise project, it would commit to hiring 35% “economically disadvantaged” people from the enterprise project zone. The designation allows for a state sales and use tax refund on qualified expenditures of $2,500 per job for up to 500 jobs, with a maximum of $1.25 million over five years.

Seth Bodine is a business and economic development reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at seth.bodine@fortworthreport.org and follow on Twitter @sbodine120.

