Mary Jane Alland’s roots lead to University Christian Church.

She became a member in 1982 as a Texas Christian University student. Alland was a part of the college ministry and played on the softball team — where she met her future husband. The church holds memories of Alland’s wedding, family funerals and worship services.

Alland’s smiling face greeted congregants Sunday morning as they entered the church’s sanctuary to celebrate the church’s 150-year anniversary.

Once the service started, Alland and her family took their seats in the same pews of the sanctuary where her mother always sat.

“It’s just been a huge part of my life,” Alland said. “It’s just so fun to see everybody from the past and also our newest members.”

Congregants, clergy and Fort Worth leaders gathered Oct. 15 in the sanctuary of the church to celebrate its founding 150 years ago as the place of worship for AddRan College, now known as TCU. The total in-person attendance for the service was 1,100, with about 160 virtual viewers.

Mary Jane Alland, wearing the maroon dress, came to the church’s Oct. 15 service with her immediate and extended family. They all sat in the same pews where Alland’s mother used to sit in the sanctuary. (Marissa Greene | Fort Worth Report)

About the church University Christian Church is affiliated with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and was established in 1873 in Thorp Spring, Texas, according to its website. The church relocated to Fort Worth in 1911 and operated within Texas Christian University until 1933 when it built its permanent home at 2720 S. University Drive.

The anniversary service blended traditional and casual worship styles such as the lighting of the candles, acoustic songs meaningful to the church, traditional hymns and Communion. Melodic notes from the church’s organ, trumpets, tuba and drums bounced off the walls and stained-glass windows of the sanctuary as people joined in song.

The service included special recognitions from other clergy, as well as TCU President Daniel Pullin and Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker.

During the service, Parker presented to church leaders a proclamation recognizing and celebrating University Christian Church’s 150 years of service.

“This church is truly an integral part of the city as we heal, as we do hard things, as we celebrate one another,” Parker said, “So, just wanted to say thank you for being that beacon of light, especially in difficult times.”

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker stands at the pulpit in the sanctuary of University Christian Church to deliver a proclamation for the church’s 150 years of service. (Marissa Greene | Fort Worth Report)

The Oct. 15 service was the last of the church’s three-part worship series called “A Work in Progress: 150 Years of Partnering with God.” The Rev. Russ Peterman, current senior minister, and the Rev. R. Scott Colglazier, former senior minister, both took seats at the front of the room and held a discussion about the church’s past, present and future.

The Rev. R. Scott Colglazier, former senior minister of the church, sat with the Rev. Russ Peterman, current senior minister. During the “sermon in conversation,” Peterman and Colglazier reflected on the church’s past and talked about their hopes for its future. (Marissa Greene |Fort Worth Report)

“In a church like this, you have this rare opportunity,” Colglazier said, “And the opportunity is not somehow to focus on yourself to be this great institution, as much as it is to be focused on what people most deeply need in their lives, to give them an opportunity for community and to give them an opportunity to connect with something bigger than themselves.”

