The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear an Arlington case concerning gun rights and domestic violence Nov. 7.

United States v. Rahimi questions the constitutionality of a federal law prohibiting the possession of firearms by persons subject to domestic violence protective orders. The Supreme Court agreed to hear the case in June in response to a petition from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The case surrounds defendant Zackey Rahimi, who was involved in a number of shootings around Arlington while subject to a protective order issued by an ex-girlfriend.

He was indicted for violating the protective order but appealed the decision on the grounds that the law violated his Second Amendment rights.

After the District Court denied his appeal and the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed his conviction, Rahimi petitioned for a rehearing. In the wake of the ruling from another Second Amendment case that took place around the same time, the 5th Circuit reversed Rahimi’s conviction, upholding his argument that the protective order gun law is unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court will now determine whether the firearm possession ban under a protective order is a violation of Second Amendment rights — and could strike down the existing law or keep it in place.

Rachael Houston, a political science professor at Texas Christian University, expects justices to rule in favor of Rahimi with the 6-3 conservative majority seen in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, the Second Amendment case that drove the 5th Circuit’s decision to reverse Rahimi’s conviction.

“I think they’re going to look at the time of the founding, the creation of the Second Amendment in 1791 and the 14th Amendment, as well, in 1868,” she said. “They’ll see if there were restrictions in place to prohibit people subjected to domestic violence restraining orders from owning a firearm.”

Houston believes the lack of a historical analogy supporting the law questioned in Rahimi will play a significant role in the ruling.

The court is likely to issue a decision by the end of its term in June 2024.

How did the case get to the Supreme Court? February 2020: Zackey Rahimi is issued a protective order against him by an ex-girlfriend. December 2020 – January 2021: Rahimi is involved in five different shootings around Arlington.

Arlington Police Department officials search Rahimi’s home and discover a rifle, pistol and copy of the protective order. September 2021: A federal grand jury indicts Rahimi for the violation of a federal law that prohibits persons under protective orders from possessing firearms. He is sentenced to 73 months in prison. June 2022: Rahimi moves to appeal the indictment on the grounds that the law violates his Second Amendment rights. The District Court denies and the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirms the conviction.

Rahimi petitions for a rehearing June 23, 2022: While the petition is pending, the Supreme Court issues a ruling in N.Y. State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen, which states that gun regulations must be analogous to historical context in order to be considered constitutional. February 2023: The 5th Circuit asks for more briefings, and ultimately decides that the law violates the Second Amendment and vacates Rahimi’s conviction. March 2023: The United States Justice Department petitions the Supreme Court to overturn the appeals court decision. June 2023: The Supreme Court agrees to hear United States v. Rahimi.

Sara Honda is the audience engagement and social media fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at sara.honda@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

