A new building is one step closer to becoming reality on Magnolia Avenue.

Tarrant County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to select Hoefer Welker as the design firm for the new JPS Health Network medical office building.

The court previously heard presentations during an Oct. 12 special meeting from Hoefer Welker and the other bidding design firm, Perkins&Will.

The JPS medical office building is part of the hospital district’s $800 million bond program approved by voters in 2018.

The office building is estimated to cost $112 million. Its corresponding parking garage on Magnolia Avenue is estimated to cost $63 million.

The building will feature clinic pods, house ambulatory and administrative services, retail space and a rooftop open to community use.

The proposed design features a community plaza between the building and parking garage to encourage residents to use the green space for workouts, classes and community gatherings.

A look at Hoefer Welker’s proposed renderings of the JPS medical office building. The east exterior of the building will feature more glass panels. (Courtesy | Hoefer Welker)

To create more community involvement, Hoefer Welker is proposing an open yard and community plaza between the medical office building and the parking garage. (Courtesy | Hoefer Welker)

Communal spaces on the first floor of the JPS building would include a kitchen and dining area. (Courtesy | Hoefer Welker)

Hoefer Welker previously worked on the design of the TCU Burnett School of Medicine in Fort Worth and the Methodist Health facility in Grand Prairie. The firm will also design JPS’s pavilion north expansion.

The $74 million patient care pavilion will connect current hospital facilities with new towers set to be constructed in the future.

“We are absolutely pleased to bring our knowledge and continue our engagement with JPS,” John Castorina, partner with Hoefer Welker, said. “JPS will guide the direction of what they strategically need and melt that into our design.”

The medical office building is slated for completion between 2025 and 2027.

David Moreno is the health reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.