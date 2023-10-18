Fort Worth City Councilmember Elizabeth M. Beck held back tears from the podium at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Beck, who is Jewish, told her fellow council members how hard a week it has been for her community as a devastating war continues overseas.

On Oct. 17, Beck was joined by Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker in presenting a proclamation of support for the State of Israel, the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County and the Jewish community.

“When you come for us, one of us, you come for all of us, and it’s been a struggle,” Beck said. “And every one of you on this dias has been so supportive of the Jewish community and myself personally.”

The city of Fort Worth presented a proclamation in support of the State of Israel, the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County and the local Jewish community during a City Council meeting on Oct. 17, 2023. (Marissa Greene | Fort Worth Report)

Standing with Beck were members of the Jewish community and leaders of the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County. Barry Abels, the federation’s executive director, told the audience how much the proclamation meant to the Jewish community in times of war and when acts of antisemitism are being reported in the city.

“In light of what’s going on in our community in terms of antisemitism and hate that impacts every single one of us, (this support) means so much. And we will treasure this proclamation and the support offered by the city to Israel, to our federation and to the entire Jewish community,” Abels said from the podium.

The proclamation comes a week after the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County organized a communitywide solidarily vigil for Israel, hosted by Beth-El Congregation.

Rabbi Brian Zimmerman of Beth-El Congregation came to City Hall to deliver the invocation. While delivering his message, he thanked the mayor and City Council for their support.

Rabbi Brian Zimmerman of Beth-El Congregation, a Jewish Reform synagogue in Fort Worth, provided the invocation at a City Council meeting on Oct. 17, 2023. “I am grateful for all they have done this past week to make us feel safe, protected and cared for as a Jewish community. It is a wonderful model of what we can aspire to be for every group in our city,” Zimmerman said. (Marissa Greene | Fort Worth Report)

“This is an intensely personal time for us, as so many of our community have family and friends in Israel, with many on the front lines right now,” Zimmerman said. “Our city is so diverse. In addition to the Jewish community, my interfaith work has made me even more aware of the many different religions and ethnic groups that comprise this rich city. It is not an easy task to keep us together as one community in such divisive times.”

Marissa Greene is a Report for America corps member, covering faith for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at marissa.greene@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter @marissaygreene.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.