Five weeks into a strike against the Big 3 Detroit automakers, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said on Friday that the union had received new contract offers from GM and Stellantis.

“I’m happy to report in the past 24 hours we’ve seen serious movement on the part of GM and Stellantis,” said Fain during a Facebook Live briefing.

Fain said all three automakers have now offered 23% wage hikes and other benefit improvements, but he said, “there is more to be won.”

More than 34,000 union members working at the three automakers are on strike since the walkouts began on Sept. 15. Several plants, including the Arlington GM plant, have remained in operation, but the union has hinted they may broaden the strike. Fain twice mentioned the Arlington plant during the Facebook Live event. He told all GM workers to “be ready and stay ready to stand up.”

According to a GM release on the negotiations, the majority of the company’s workforce would make $40.39 per hour, or about $84,000 a year by the end of the contract, if approved. GM’s and Chrysler-parent Stellantis’ offer matches Ford’s previously proposed 23% wage hike.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.