Yes.

Fort Worth is making residents transition from the Paymentus site to the city of Fort Worth MyH2O portal to pay their water bills online. The MyH2O portal was first launched in 2022, so some residents may have already created an account.

In order to transfer their billing and payment history from Paymentus, residents must have made the switch by Oct. 27. Click here to move your account.

If a resident who has autopay set up missed the deadline, their autopay will be discontinued, and they will need to register a new account on the MyH2O portal. This is a real city of Fort Worth policy, but make sure to only put your payment information into the confirmed government website.

This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources

City of Fort Worth Important changes coming for Fort Worth water bill payments

