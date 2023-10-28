“We really want that cultural piece because food and language and culture all go together. And they’re urban kids, so they’re not connected. They don’t know how their food grows,” Kostyniak said. “So to make them global citizens, it’s so important for them to see that this really is where our food comes from.”
The 2,340-square-foot outdoor learning environment will grow Texas native plants, vegetables, fruit and perennial vegetation, school garden teacher Mary Jo Greene said.
Greene said most school gardens die within two years, but she senses the academy’s garden will thrive and be expanded in the future.
“It’s like a puppy. Everybody wants one, it looks really great and things like that. But then the interest dies out, the people back away and it’s done,” Greene said.
She said that is not the case at the Wimbish World Language Academy.
“I think (they need) that connection to land that they don’t really have because everything (is) covered in concrete,” Kostyniak said. “When we have people from different parts of the world come (here), this is just, like, an extension to their experience.”
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
Cristian is a May 2021 graduate of Texas Christian University. At TCU, ArguetaSoto served as staff photographer at TCU360 and later as its visual editor, overseeing other photojournalists. A Fort Worth...
