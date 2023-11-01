There’s something for everyone in Santa’s workshop — and in Fort Worth. Need help finding the right events to fulfill the wishes of everyone on your list? The Report’s round-up of live performances and events in the city can help you get a jump-start on your holiday-themed plans.

Parade of Lights

Let Sonny Dykes, Texas Christian University’s head football coach and parade grand marshal, usher your family into the beginning of your seasonal celebrations. This year’s parade features more than 100 floats with so much holiday cheer that even the Grinch and Oscar the Grouch can’t resist making appearances.

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Nov. 19

Location: Downtown Fort Worth. See the full parade route here.

Tickets: Reserve street seats starting at $15.

Four people walk through the Winter Cathedral at LIGHTSCAPE. (Courtesy | Fort Worth Botanic Garden)

LIGHTSCAPE

See the best-kept garden in Fort Worth in a new light with this seasonally illuminated 1.2-mile trail. Warm up next to a fire or with a cup of hot cocoa after checking out the displays set to holiday music — 80% of which are new this year.

Times: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Dates: Nov. 17-Jan. 1

Location: Fort Worth Botanic Garden

3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.

Fort Worth

Tickets: Starting at $11

A Gospel Black Nativity

Hear the nativity story as told by Langston Hughes and adapted by D. Wambui Richardson. The 1961 musical features soulful renditions of classic carols and a handful of original tunes.

Times: 3 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Dates: Nov. 24-Dec. 23

Location: Jubilee Theatre

506 Main St.

Fort Worth

Tickets: Starting at $32

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Meet the Herdmans, six children referred to as “the worst kids in the world.” The motley crew attends Bible study for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the free snacks and ends up as the lead characters in the church’s Christmas pageant.

Times: 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Dates: Nov. 24-Dec. 23

Location: Casa Mañana

3101 Lancaster Ave.

Fort Worth

Tickets: Starting at $19

Home for the Holidays

“Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and so is his orchestra. Hear the Fort Worth Symphony play seasonal tunes with help from opera singer extraordinaire Megan Koch.

Times: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Dates: Nov. 24-26

Location: Bass Performance Hall

525 Commerce St.

Fort Worth

Tickets: Starting at $35

Poor Clare

Learn the story of Saint Clare of Assisi through the regional premiere of Chiara Atik’s play. Soak up the generosity of this medieval teen’s story as you head into the holiday season.

Times: 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Dates: Nov. 30-Dec. 17

Location: Stage West Theatre

823 W. Vickery Blvd.

Fort Worth

Tickets: Starting at $40

Kayland Jordan plays Clare in Stage West Theatre’s upcoming production of “Poor Clare,” about the Italian teenager who would become Saint Francis of Assisi. (Courtesy | Evan Michael Woods, Stage West Theatre)

The Magic of Eric Eaton

If you’re feeling more naughty than nice, this adults-only comedy and magic show at Hyenas could be just the thing.

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Dec. 3

Location: Hyenas

425 Commerce St.

Fort Worth

Tickets: $20

A Merry Christmas Show with Ricki Derek

Ricki Derek and his full string band channel Bing Crosby with original arrangements of Christmas classics at this show for ages 21 and up.

Times: 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Dates: Dec. 7-9

Location: Scat Jazz Lounge

111 W. Fourth St.

Suite 11

Fort Worth

Tickets: Starting at $28

JD McPherson — SOCKS: A Rock ‘N Roll Christmas Tour

Time travel with Oklahoma-native JD McPherson as he performs songs off of his critically-acclaimed Christmas album “Socks.” Though it is named after a ubiquitous holiday gift, the album is anything but stereotypical, including 11 original songs that blend modern ideas with classic 1950s rock.

Time: Doors open 7 p.m., Show 8 p.m.

Date: Dec. 8

Location: Tulips FTW

112 St. Louis Ave.

Fort Worth

Tickets: $25

Amahl & The Night Visitors

Gian Carlo Menotti’s one-act opera tells the tale of three wise men who embark on a journey to meet Jesus Christ and encounter a poor, young boy along the way. Members of the Fort Worth Opera bring this story to the Botanic Garden of Fort Worth.

Times: 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Dates: Dec. 8-10

Location: Botanic Garden of Fort Worth

3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.

Fort Worth

Tickets: Starting at $15.

Handel’s Messiah

Have you ever heard the “Hallelujah Chorus” on strings? Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra concert-goers will have the opportunity to do just that as the symphony performs “Handel’s Messiah” at Will Rogers Auditorium.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Date: Dec. 9

Location: Will Rogers Auditorium

3401 W. Lancaster Ave.

Fort Worth

Tickets: Tickets starting at $42

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra prepares to begin their rehearsal of ‘Halloween on Bald Mountain: Mussorgsky, Liszt, & Stravinsky’ on Oct. 28, 2021. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Texas Ballet Theater’s “The Nutcracker”

Have your sights set on sugar plum fairies? Travel to the Land of Sweets with help from Texas Ballet Theater. The local production of the Tchaikovsky classic was choreographed by Ben Stevenson and has a run time of two hours.

Times: 2 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Dates: Dec. 8-10

Dec. 14-17

Dec. 19-24

Location: Bass Performance Hall

525 Commerce St.

Fort Worth

Tickets: Starting at $57

Wintersong: A Musical Holiday Celebration and Sing-a-long

The expenses of the season add up quickly, but the Fort Worth Opera is hosting a free sing-a-long concert to help spread some holiday cheer. Start warming up your vocal chords.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Date: Dec. 15

Location: First Presbyterian Church

1000 Penn St.

Fort Worth

More info: Click here.

Pentatonix: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

The three-time Grammy winning a capella group from Arlington will fill Dickies Arena with the sounds of the season. Hear their harmonies Dec. 20.

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Dec. 20

Location: Dickies Arena

1911 Montgomery St.

Fort Worth

Tickets: Starting at $34

Lone Star Murder Mystery Dinner and Show

Experience “unseasonable greedings” as Marshal Jim Courtright examines the naughty list for potential murder suspects who interrupt holiday celebrations. Chew on the mystery as you bite into smothered pork chops and a candied walnut salad.

Time: 7 p.m.

Dates: Dec. 29-31

Location: Billy Bob’s Texas

2520 Rodeo Plaza

Fort Worth

Tickets:Starting at $66

Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

