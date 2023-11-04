Who?

Mosquito Hunters (Mosquito Hunters of Southlake-North Richland Hills-Grapevine; RJL Mosquito Control, LLC)

Ross and Jennifer Lindsey were working in the employee benefits world when they decided they wanted to spend more time together and give their children an example of how to “follow your dreams.”

They knew they wanted to enter the home service industry.

“Through our business, we have been able to get involved in the community,” said Jennifer Lindsey.

Ross and Jennifer Lindsey submitted their story through the Fort Worth Report website. Their responses have been edited for clarity.

What do you sell/make?

We reduce the mosquito population in your yard.

We’ve also been able to spread awareness of the dangers that mosquitoes bring (due to the spread of diseases such as West Nile virus, malaria, dengue fever, and more).

Through Mosquito Hunters, we have been able to connect with many local small-business owners who provide incredible services, but we also give back to our community through time, donations and sharing our experiences. Our hope is that we can pass those things forward to other young business owners as well.

What makes what you do unique or different from other organizations?

We are unique in the aspect that we are a family-owned business, and we try to get our kids as involved as possible. We have five kids ranging from 7 to 17 years old, and they help with social media, administrative work and putting out yard signs and door hangers. They contribute to our success and they get to learn about hard work and responsibility, not just from watching us every day but by experiencing it for themselves.

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned since starting your own business?

That patience and hard work pay off. A lot of the time and marketing investments we have made may not pay off for months or years down the road, but following the path and staying diligent does pay off. Hard work is not wasted.

What’s your favorite part of what you do?

Easily the relationships. Whether it is building new relationships with clients and networking partners, or growing my relationship with my wife, I believe we’re all here to build relationships and help each other and that’s what I truly enjoy the most about being a small-business owner.

We are beyond blessed to get to be a part of the community and serve the folks in our backyard. Every day is exciting and we look forward to growing and being able to do more here in Fort Worth and the Mid-Cities.

How did you fund your company?

Securities-backed loan.

Where are you located?

817-383-8159

