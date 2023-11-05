So far, only about 3% of registered Tarrant County voters have cast their ballots ahead of Election Day on Nov. 7.

Voters across the state have 14 constitutional amendments on the ballot, and several local school districts are holding bond elections.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can find their registration status, polling locations and sample ballot by entering their name and date of birth here. A full list of polling locations is on the Tarrant County website. Tarrant County voters can cast their ballot at any polling location across the county.

Voters have to provide a form of photo identification at the polls. Forms of ID can be expired up to four years. Acceptable forms of identification are:

Texas driver license

Texas election identification certificate

Texas personal identification card

Texas gun license

United States military identification card with a photograph

United States citizenship certificate with a photograph

United States passport (book or card)

If you don’t have an ID when you arrive, you will have to fill out a form declaring why you couldn’t obtain photo identification and bring a supporting form of ID. Alternative forms of identification include a government document that includes your name and an address such as a voter registration certificate, or a utility bill, a bank statement or a paycheck.

How many people turned out for early voting: By Nov. 2, about 48,285 voters cast their ballot early in Tarrant County.

What will my ballot look like?

The language of constitutional amendments can be confusing, but state law allows voters to bring notes into your polling locations. However, voters are not allowed to use electronic devices within 100 feet of voting stations, according to the Texas Secretary of State.



Sample ballots are available in English and Spanish or English and Vietnamese. Voters can look up their ballot, print it and bring a filled out ballot to the polling place to reference. It will not be considered a substitute for filling out the ballot.

Here’s a round up of the Report’s coverage of the 14 constitutional amendments on this year’s ballot.

Voters who live in HEB, Azle or Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISDs will also have a bond election on their ballot. Here’s a round up of the Report’s coverage of the proposed bond programs.

Voting with special needs

There are accommodations available for voters with special needs. Tarrant County has software available to make voting easier for voters who are blind, have limited vision, or limited dexterity that prevents them from marking the ballot without assistance.

Voters that are unable to walk or stand for long periods of time can cast a vote curbside. An election officer will bring a ballot to the voter for them to mark and then take that ballot back to a secure ballot box.

Tarrant County provides a pamphlet of voter rights for quick reference. You can also call the Tarrant County elections office at 817-831-8683 with any questions or concerns. Also, call or email the Fort Worth Report at 817-405-9318 and news@fortworthreport.org to report any voting problems.

Election authorities must receive ballots by mail by 7 p.m. Nov. 7 if the envelope is not postmarked, or 5 p.m. Nov. 8 if the ballot’s envelope is postmarked on Election Day.

Rachel Behrndt is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at rachel.behrndt@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.