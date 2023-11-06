Open Channels Group CEO Tonya Veasey had a vision of collaboration for Tarrant County.
She took the first step toward realizing it Nov. 3 with the North Texas Social Impact Summit, a gathering of city and community leaders aimed at placing everyone on the same page.
Speakers such as Angelica Geter, a public health scientist and social impact strategist, Sylvia Trent-Adams, who has a Ph.D., and is the president of The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth, and Veasey discussed public health, leadership and workplace best practices at the social impact summit.
“I’m really big on not doing things to check a box but doing things that I can walk away and say, ‘OK that made a difference,’” Veasey said. “They’re doing all their work in a bubble, and I’m like, ‘Why don’t we just bring everyone together?’”
Veasey hopes city leaders will work together to more impactfully affect the communities they serve. Based on reception, Veasey plans to release a 2024 summit date in the next few weeks.
“My hope is that there will be a lot of ‘Ah-ha!’ moments. Not only are you finding new ways to deliver on how to have a much bigger impact on the community, you’ve also been able to gather and have a larger network to help you do that,” Veasey said.
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
