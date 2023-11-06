A medley of soprano, mezzo-soprano and tenor voices singing ballads of Mexican and Spanish music will fill the education building of Tate Springs Baptist Church on Nov. 9.

Opera Arlington, a nonprofit organization founded by a member of the church, will perform “Recuerdos,” a musical celebration of Hispanic heritage.

Attendees will experience a range of classical, modern and folk music and popular and modern opera sung by artists based in Dallas-Fort Worth.

The performance is open to the public and free to attend.

If you go What: Opera Arlington’s “Recuerdos” Time: 7 p.m. Performance is expected to last about an hour. Date: Nov. 9 Where: Tate Springs Baptist Church’s upper room in Education Building B, 4001 Little Road, Arlington Admission: Free

Tate Springs is renting out the facility space to Opera Arlington for the performance, which is not associated with the church. Jared Wellman, lead pastor, said that offering a space to experience art and culture within a church setting reflects on his faith.

“We believe the church can be a place where art serves to communicate and celebrate the truths of Scripture, offering a tangible experience of the beauty and creativity bestowed by God upon humanity,” Wellman said.

Opera Arlington is a year-old nonprofit organization formed to educate and inspire artists and audiences through performances that foster a more intercultural and compassionate community in Arlington and the Metroplex, according to its website.

The event’s name, “Recuerdos,” means “memories” or “remembrances” in Spanish. Though the performance will be an opportunity for attendees who celebrate Dia de los Muertos to gather, the program isn’t geared entirely toward the holiday, said Opera Arlington’s founder and general director, Bree Nichols.

Musical artists will guide guests through classical pieces such as “Bendita Cruz” from “Don Gil de Alcalá” and modern favorites such as “Amor Eterno” and “Remember Me,” which was used in the Disney•Pixar movie “Coco.”

“I’ve just had a great time collaborating with these artists. And I think it’s going to be a really special experience,” Nichols said. “This is our first time getting to do a performance like this, and so it’s been really special for all of us to put together.”

