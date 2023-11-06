No.

Fort Worth has set a goal of repairing reported potholes within 48 hours. Residents can report potholes on the MyFW app. City crews typically fill about 100 each day, according to the Transportation and Public Works Department.

However, the city does not repair potholes on state roads. Those are under the purview of the Texas Department of Transportation. Residents can report potholes on state roads using this form. TxDOT does not have a repair time goal comparable to Fort Worth.

Fort Worth won’t reimburse you for car damage caused by hitting a pothole — you must’ve been injured in the accident, and must also prove there was a wrongful act, omission or negligence on the part of the city that led to your injury. The Texas Tort Claims Act limits the civil liability of municipalities like Fort Worth.

TxDOT has a ‘pavement condition claim resolution process,’ through which residents can file a pothole claim. Like Fort Worth, the department will not pay for car damage caused by a pothole.

