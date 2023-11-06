Aromas of turkey roasting and pies baking will permeate the air for Thanksgiving — and that means no school for students across the Fort Worth area.

Most districts have the entire week of Thanksgiving off, but a couple start the break days earlier.



Here are the dates to remember:

Nov. 16 : Student holiday in Aledo ISD

: Student holiday in Aledo ISD Nov. 17: Student holiday in Aledo ISD, early dismissal in Castleberry ISD

Student holiday in Aledo ISD, early dismissal in Castleberry ISD Nov. 20-24: Thanksgiving break in the Aledo, Burleson, Castleberry, Crowley, Everman, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Fort Worth, Hurst-Euless-Bedford, Keller, Lake Worth, Northwest and White Settlement school districts

Thanksgiving break in the Aledo, Burleson, Castleberry, Crowley, Everman, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Fort Worth, Hurst-Euless-Bedford, Keller, Lake Worth, Northwest and White Settlement school districts Nov. 27: Class resumes

