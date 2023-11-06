Aromas of turkey roasting and pies baking will permeate the air for Thanksgiving — and that means no school for students across the Fort Worth area.
Most districts have the entire week of Thanksgiving off, but a couple start the break days earlier.
Here are the dates to remember:
- Nov. 16: Student holiday in Aledo ISD
- Nov. 17: Student holiday in Aledo ISD, early dismissal in Castleberry ISD
- Nov. 20-24: Thanksgiving break in the Aledo, Burleson, Castleberry, Crowley, Everman, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Fort Worth, Hurst-Euless-Bedford, Keller, Lake Worth, Northwest and White Settlement school districts
- Nov. 27: Class resumes
Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.