State Rep. Nate Schatzline, R-Fort Worth, announced Tuesday he is running for reelection.

In Schatzline’s announcement, he also mentioned that he is not running for Texas’ 12th Congressional District, currently held by U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth. Granger announced Nov. 1 that she won’t run for reelection.

Schatzline represents Texas House District 93, which covers parts of north Fort Worth and Saginaw, as well as all of Blue Mound and Haslet.

“I have been overwhelmed at the number of people who have reached out asking if I would consider running for Texas Congressional District 12. However, I am laser-focused on continuing to serve my amazing constituents in Texas House District 93,” Schatzline said. “From the very beginning of my term, I made it clear I was not there to go along to get along, but rather to be the elected official I promised my voters that I would be. I was elected to fight for our conservative values. …”

No one else has filed to run for Schatzline’s seat.

The filing period for elections begins Nov. 11 and ends Dec. 11. Primaries are March 5, and the general election is Nov. 5.

Schatzline is a former pastor for The House Fort Worth church in Watauga. He also works for The Justice Reform and founded For Liberty & Justice, two groups that are known as “housed visions” of Mercy Culture Church in northeast Fort Worth.

Legislators earn $7,200 per year.

