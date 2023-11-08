Fred’s Texas Cafe never ceases to surprise with its burger creations, and my recent rendezvous with two of the offerings was no exception. The iconic cafe currently has two locations in Fort Worth, but rumor has it the owners are looking at opening a third spot in Burleson.

My indulgence of choice during a recent visit was the November Burger of the Month, the Whistle Stop Burger, but I also tasted the Diablo Burger.

The first thing that struck me was the sheer size of these burgers. As I looked around the patio where I was seated, I noticed that other selections being delivered to diners were equally massive. Note to self: Although National Chicken Fried Steak Day has passed, from the looks of that menu item at Fred’s, I will be extending my celebratory festivities until further notice.

But back to the burgers. The Whistle Stop is a testament to the “typical” Texan appetite so smartly marketed to the public, i.e. everything’s bigger in Texas. The three-quarter pound juicy patty was a spectacle in itself. Although cooked a bit longer than described on the menu (medium is usually preferred), the 100% Black Angus beef was delightful.

If you go Fred’s Texas Cafe 7101 Camp Bowie West, Fort Worth 817-332-0083 2730 Western Center, Fort Worth

817-232-0111

The Whistle Stop Burger is a symphony of flavors and textures. The peppery arugula offered a fresh, slightly spicy contrast to temper the richness of the beef, and the creamy pimento cheese added an indulgent touch that had my taste buds dancing.

But the real star of the show was the crispy-fried green tomato. It was crunchy on the outside, yet tender on the inside.

Also deserving of high praise was the addition of fresh pico de gallo, which gave the burger a vibrant, zesty kick. It was a tasty surprise and a nod to the diverse culinary influences that make Texas cuisine unique.

And let’s not forget about the Sriracha remoulade, which added a subtle heat and a creamy finish to every bite. All of this mouthwatering goodness was served on a perfectly toasted bun.

I should mention that my appetite is pretty large, but I was unable to finish this massive burger.

Still, I had to sample the Diablo Burger, another creative sandwich. Although it failed to excite my taste buds as much as the Whistle Stop, it was still noteworthy. The lineup of garnishes for the Diablo included chipotle peppers in brown butter, grilled onions, Swiss cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato and mustard.

I am an unapologetic, avid lover of brown butter. When incorporated into various foods (both savory and sweet), it can add a nutty aroma and a smoky background. The temptation of chipotle peppers in brown butter is what lured me to try this burger.

Grilled onions, Swiss cheese, and pickles offered their own contributions to the symphony of flavors. The Swiss cheese provided a creamy, slightly nutty contrast that complemented the brown butter nicely, the grilled onions added a hint of sweetness, and the pickles offered a burst of acidity and crunch. The combination was a textural delight.

Now, here’s where my personal preference comes into play. The sharpness of the mustard, though a beloved condiment, overpowered the fragrant beauty of the brown butter. Don’t get me wrong; the burger was good, but the mustard detracted from the star of the show, the chipotle peppers in brown butter.

Dish with Deah For more about Deah Mitchell or the Dish with Deah columns, click here.

Nonetheless, the Diablo Burger was a spicy adventure well worth trying for those who appreciate a little heat in their meals. It’s a testament to the creativity of Fred’s Texas Cafe and its dedication to delivering bold, unique flavors. But for me, the Whistle Stop Burger was the star. Each ingredient played its part, a harmonious combination both comforting and exciting, just like a Texas two-step.

And before I forget, the skin-on fries were perfectly prepared, served fresh, hot and very crisp. Arguably, one of the better sides of fries I’ve had anywhere, because of the crisp exterior and tender flaky interior of the potatoes. Delicious.

Fred’s rustic, down-to-earth atmosphere, the friendly staff, and the mouthwatering cuisine create an unforgettable dining adventure. And given the quality of the food and large portions, I was pleasantly surprised to see that burgers were around $16 to $17, including a large portion of fries.

Whether you’re a Texan through and through or just passing through, Fred’s is a must-visit, and the Whistle Stop Burger is a must-try. Make sure you try it before the end of the month and let me know what you think!

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.