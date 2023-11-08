On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, an armistice brought the World War I battles to a halt.

Today, the date is reserved for Veterans Day — a federal holiday to recognize the brave sacrifices made by those who serve in the military.

Many celebrations, special offers and discounts will be available this weekend to honor veterans and active duty military members. Here is how you can celebrate Veterans Day in Tarrant County:

North Richland Hills Veterans Day Celebration

North Richland Hills City Hall will host its 16th annual Veterans Day Celebration. This long-lasting tradition will feature a wreath of honor, music and performances. A Wall of Honor will be displayed with flags of all branches of the military and photos of community members who have served or are currently serving.

Where: North Richland Hills City Hall lobby, 4301 City Point Drive

When: 11 a.m. Nov. 10

Cost: Free

Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade

The theme for the 2023 Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade is “Saluting TCU Warriors.” The parade will recognize those in the military and Air Force ROTC programs at Texas Christian University and honor TCU alum and Medal of Honor recipient Maj. Horace S. Carswell.

Where: Starts at the Panther Island Pavilion Parking lot located at 365 Purcey St.

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 11

Cost: Free

Veterans Day Parade and Fair

The city of Grapevine is hosting a two-part celebration to honor Veterans Day. Attendees can enjoy a parade featuring veterans and Grapevine’s civic and service organizations, followed by a fair with food, activities and live music from an all veteran band, Guitars for Heroes.

Where: The parade will begin at Main Street and West Hudgins Street. The fair will take place in the parking lot behind Town Square Gazebo, 115 E. Worth St., Grapevine

When: 10 a.m. Nov. 11

Cost: Free

Veterans Day Car Show

A special car show at Fort Worth Aviation Museum will be dedicated to military veterans. All vehicle types are welcome to participate and will receive prizes. Registration will include admission to the museum and other activities will be available for additional cost.

Where: Fort Worth Aviation Museum, 3300 Ross Ave.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 11

Cost: $25 for general vehicle registration; $20 for veteran vehicle registration; $5 for military vehicle registration; free for regular attendees

Veterans Day Parade & Salute

Join Historic Downtown Mansfield for a Veterans Day Parade & Salute. A patriotic musical salute will take place at The LOT Downtown after the parade

Where: Historic Downtown Mansfield, 110 S. Main St.

When: 10 a.m. to Noon Nov. 11

Cost: Free

Veterans Day 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon

The Veteran’s Day marathon around Dream Park is a friendly race open to all. Results of the race will be announced later in the evening, but each participant will receive a medal.

Where: Dream Park Pavilion 4, 2001 University Drive

When: 8:30 a.m. Nov. 11

Cost: Varies. Register here.

Veterans Day Guided Tour

Military veteran docents at Amon Carter Museum of American Art will lead a tour dedicated to Veterans Day, featuring artwork with military connections. No reservations required.

Where: Amon Carter Museum of American Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 11

Cost: Free

John Wayne: An American Experience

All veterans and active-duty military will receive free admission to John Wayne: An American Experience on Veterans Day. The exhibit, which features over 400 pieces of John Wayne memorabilia, tells his life story leading up to achieving the American dream.

Where: 2501 Rodeo Plaza

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 11

Cost: Free for veterans and active duty military

Free Entree at Pinstripes Bistro

Pinstripes Bistro is giving those who have served a complimentary dinner or lunch entrée during Veterans Day weekend. All veterans and active duty military are eligible for the discount if they present identification.

Where: Pinstripes Bistro Bowling Bocce, 5001 Trailhead Bend Way

When: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Nov. 10-12

Cost: Free entree for veterans and active duty military with ID

Veterans Day celebration with TX Whiskey

TX Whiskey will host a Veterans Day event to honor those who have served the country. There will be themed bottles available for purchase, complimentary engravings and barbeque from veteran-owned restaurant Meat Therapy. A TX cocktail is included in admission.

Where: TX Whiskey, 2601 Whiskey Ranch Road

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 11

Cost: $10 for admission; 10% off for all active and retired Military

Did we miss an event? If you have a Veteran’s Day event not listed here, email us at news@fortworthreport.org

Sara Honda is the audience engagement and social media fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at sara.honda@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.