Central Market and H-E-B employees cheered Feast of Sharing guests as they found their seats inside Dickies Arena.
The 11th annual Thanksgiving event provided 6,000 meals as 1,200 volunteers kept the operation running smoothly.
Central Market will host its Dallas Feast of Sharing Nov. 11 at Fair Park.
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report.