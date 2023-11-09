Guests sit and wait for plates of food at the 11th annual Feast of Sharing event at Dickies Arena on Nov. 8, 2023. The event, sponsored by H-E-B and Central Market, fed 6,000 meals to guests. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Central Market and H-E-B employees cheered Feast of Sharing guests as they found their seats inside Dickies Arena.

The 11th annual Thanksgiving event provided 6,000 meals as 1,200 volunteers kept the operation running smoothly.

Guests line up to attend the 11th annual Feast of Sharing event at Dickies Arena on Nov. 8, 2023. H-E-B and Central Market served meals to 6,000 guests. “Since 1982, they have donated over 1 billion pounds of food to over 5,500 nonprofits across the state,” Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said. “It’s the community members across Fort Worth that really make this city so incredibly special.” (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Arlington Heights High School band members perform for guests at the 11th annual Feast of Sharing at Dickies Arena on Nov. 8, 2023. Forty local service agencies, churches and schools helped with volunteers and tabling. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
A Feast of Sharing guest is applauded by H-E-B and Central Market employees as he finds his way to his seat on Nov. 8, 2023. Vendors at the event, such as the Tarrant Area Food Bank and Aetna, a health insurance provider, signed up people for their services. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
A volunteer signals to food runners that six plates are needed at the Feast of Sharing at Dickies Arena on Nov. 8, 2023. The Fort Worth Feast of Sharing event served 6,000 meals and had about 1,200 volunteers, Heather Senter, a spokesperson for the event, said. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Central Market will host its Dallas Feast of Sharing Nov. 11 at Fair Park.

