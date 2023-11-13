JPS Health Network’s top leader is expected to remain the same for the next few years.

The hospital district’s board of managers voted recently to offer CEO and president Dr. Karen Duncan a three-year extension on her contract, with the option for two one-year extensions.

The board voted 8-2 to increase Duncan’s annual salary to $950,000. The raise will bring her salary more closely in line with peers running similar health systems in the market, Jessica Virnoche, executive director of communications at JPS, said in a statement.

Prior to the renewal, Duncan was earning an annual salary of $848,000.

Here are the base salaries of other health system CEOs: Baylor Scott & White CEO Peter McCanna – $2,857,510 (fiscal year 2022)

$2,857,510 (fiscal year 2022) Children’s Health CEO Christopher Durovich – $3,389,547 (fiscal year 2021)

$3,389,547 (fiscal year 2021) Cook Children’s CEO Rick Merrill – $667,629 (fiscal year 2021)

$667,629 (fiscal year 2021) Methodist Health System CEO James Scoggin Jr. – $2,575,034 (fiscal year 2021)

$2,575,034 (fiscal year 2021) Texas Health Resources CEO Barclay Berdan – $3,299,415 (fiscal year 2021) – Source: ProPublica

Duncan took over as CEO and president in November 2021, succeeding Robert Earley. Duncan previously served as chief operating officer at JPS.

“I also see that I bring, as a physician, as a female and as an African American, that I bring to this community and to the board and to the commissioners a different lens by which to look at health care, and the more differences that we bring around the table, in which we are looking through these different lenses, the better,” Duncan previously told the Report.

Who sits on JPS’ board of managers? The 11-member JPS board governs Tarrant County’s publicly funded hospital. Members hire and, if necessary, fire the CEO, and approve the hospital’s budget, among other duties. They serve without pay and are appointed by the Tarrant County Commissioners. Dorothy DeBose – chair

Roger Fisher – vice chair

Amanda Arizola – secretary

Tim Davis

Ralph Waldo Emerson Jr.

Leonard Firestone

Margaret Holland

D.T. Nguyen

Trent Petty

Blake Woodard

Zim Zimmerman

“As chair of the board, it has been a great pleasure working with Dr. Duncan,” DeBose said of the hospital district leader. “She has exceeded all my expectations implementing the master facility plan, developing relationships and partnerships within the community and improving the hospital operations.”

The board of managers will hold its next monthly meeting 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at John Peter Smith Hospital’s OPC Auditorium, 1500 S. Main St.

David Moreno is the health reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

