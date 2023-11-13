Yes.

The left jawbone of a previously unknown dinosaur species was found along Lake Grapevine in north Tarrant County in 2020.

Ampelognathus coheni, a small dinosaur that lived in eastern North America 96 million years ago, is named after Murray Cohen, the volunteer who discovered the fossil, and the nearby city of Grapevine. The name roughly translates to “Cohen’s Grapevine jaw.”

Scientists from the Dallas-based Perot Museum of Nature and Science and University of Wisconsin-Parkside published their discovery in October. In 2015, the same group of paleontologists was the first to find fossilized dinosaur tracks near Lake Grapevine.

The fossil found in 2020 is the first confirmation that small-bodied ornithopod dinosaurs were part of the area’s ecosystem, scientists told Sci.News.

Ornithopods were among the most successful groups of herbivores that dominated the North American landscape before being wiped out in a mass extinction event approximately 66 million years ago.

This fact brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources

Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology The first small-bodied ornithopod dinosaur from the Lewisville Formation (middle Cenomanian) of Texas

The Dallas Morning News New ‘little bitty’ dinosaur discovered in North Texas near Grapevine rock formation

NBC DFW Fossilized Dinosaur Tracks Discovered at Lake Grapevine

Sci.News New Species of Ornithopod Dinosaur Identified in Texas

Encyclopedia Britannica Ornithopod

Fort Worth Report is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Let us know what you think by emailing us here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.