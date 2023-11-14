Deshon Castanedo, 57, held and chatted with Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn.
Castanedo grew up watching the Dallas Cowboys. Every Sunday after church, she and her grandmother would tune in to games.
“My grandma, we would get back from church, and she would be right in front of the tube yelling, ‘Go, Tony Dorsett, go, Drew Pearson,’” Castanedo said. “I’ve been a lifelong fan.”
On Nov. 14, Castanedo and about 600 others were served by Dallas Cowboys players at the team’s “Early” Thanksgiving Day meal event. Players split up at The Salvation Army J.E. & L.E. Mabee Social Service Center on East Lancaster Avenue and The Salvation Army Carr P. Collins Social Service Center in Dallas.
Castanedo enjoyed her meal served up by Dallas Cowboys players.
“I’ve been a fan for years, baby,” Castanedo said.
