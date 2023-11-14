Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrus Wheat, left, prepares plates of food for Fort Worth residents at the Cowboys “Early” Thanksgiving Day meal event Nov. 14, 2023, for The Salvation Army J.E. & L.E. Mabee Social Service Center. The Dallas Cowboys team split into two groups — one serving in Fort Worth and the other in Dallas — and served about 600 meals. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Deshon Castanedo, 57, held and chatted with Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn.

Castanedo grew up watching the Dallas Cowboys. Every Sunday after church, she and her grandmother would tune in to games.

“My grandma, we would get back from church, and she would be right in front of the tube yelling, ‘Go, Tony Dorsett, go, Drew Pearson,’” Castanedo said. “I’ve been a lifelong fan.”

On Nov. 14, Castanedo and about 600 others were served by Dallas Cowboys players at the team’s “Early” Thanksgiving Day meal event. Players split up at The Salvation Army J.E. & L.E. Mabee Social Service Center on East Lancaster Avenue and The Salvation Army Carr P. Collins Social Service Center in Dallas.

Fort Worth residents and Dallas Cowboys players bless food at the Cowboys “Early” Thanksgiving Day meal event for The Salvation Army J.E. & L.E. Mabee Social Service Center on Nov. 14. The service center on East Lancaster Avenue welcomed a number of Dallas Cowboys players for the team’s annual Thanksgiving event. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn, left, talks to Cowboys fan Deshon Castanedo, 57, at the Cowboys “Early” Thanksgiving Day meal event for The Salvation Army J.E. & L.E. Mabee Social Service Center on Nov. 14. Castanedo said she has been a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Dallas Cowboys players put gloves on at the Cowboys “Early” Thanksgiving Day meal event Nov. 14, 2023, for The Salvation Army J.E. & L.E. Mabee Social Service Center. The players prepared and served plates of food to Fort Worth residents. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Brandon Aubrey, the Dallas Cowboys kicker, brings a plate of food to a Fort Worth resident at the Cowboys “Early” Thanksgiving Day meal event on Nov. 14 at The Salvation Army J.E. & L.E. Mabee Social Service Center. Aubrey was among Cowboys stars like Deuce Vaughn, T.J. Bass and Donovan Wilson. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Dallas Cowboys player Luke Schoonmaker carries two plates of food at an event Nov. 14 at The Salvation Army J.E. & L.E. Mabee Social Service Center. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Castanedo enjoyed her meal served up by Dallas Cowboys players.

“I’ve been a fan for years, baby,” Castanedo said.

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.