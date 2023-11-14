State Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, announced on Nov. 11 he is running for reelection.

Tinderholt represents Texas House District 94, which includes parts of Arlington, Fort Worth, Bedford and Euless.

“I made it back to the district from Austin just in time to file to be on the March Republican primary ballot, on the first day of filing. It’s been the honor of a lifetime to represent our wonderful district. I take your trust seriously and will continue to fight to secure our border, lower your taxes, and promote conservative values here in Texas!” Tinderholt said, announcing his candidacy on Facebook.

Denise Wilkerson announced on Sept. 22 she is running as a Democrat for Tinderholt’s seat. The winner of the Republican primary will advance to the November general election and face the Democratic primary winner.

The filing period for elections begins Nov. 11 and ends Dec. 11. Primaries are March 5, and the general election is Nov. 5.

Tinderholt beat Dennis Sherrard in the 2022 general election, by a margin of 56-43 percent. He ran unopposed in the 2022 Republican primary.

Legislators earn $7,200 per year.

