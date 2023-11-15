State Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Keller, announced on Nov. 11 he is running for reelection.

Capriglione represents Texas House District 98, which comprises Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake, Keller, Westlake and Euless.

“It has been my privilege to serve as your state representative in HD98 and I’m thrilled to share that I have officially filed for reelection,” Capriglione said, announcing his candidacy on Facebook. “I have been a steadfast advocate for our conservative values, and with your support, I am eager to continue this important journey!”

As of Wednesday, no one else has filed to run against him.

Capriglione was elected to the House in 2012 and is currently serving his sixth term.

Capriglione beat Democrat Shannon Elkins in the 2022 general election, with 66% of the vote. He beat Mitchell Ryan in the 2022 Republican primary, with 68% of the vote.

The filing period for elections started Nov. 11 and ends Dec. 11. Primaries are March 5 and the general election is Nov. 5.

Legislators earn $7,200 per year.

