As part of its renovation plans, the country club is updating the clubhouse, building training center

Texas Christian University and Colonial Country Club are partnering on a training center for the school’s men’s and women’s golf programs.

As part of Colonial Country Club’s $21 million course and clubhouse renovation, a training center and practice facility will be constructed for use by the school’s athletes.

Jeremiah Donati, TCU’s director of intercollegiate athletics, announced the partnership in an October newsletter.

According to a filing with the state of Texas, the 6,953-square-foot practice facility will cost $4.3 million and is expected to be completed by July 2024. According to the newsletter, the training center will contain a long and short game practice facility and a student-athlete lounge.

TCU officials said they would have more to say about the partnership closer to the opening date.

Colonial Country Club, located near TCU at 3735 Country Club Circle, announced a $21 million course renovation that began in May after the end of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. The original course was designed by architects John Bredemus and Perry Maxwell. The renovation project is led by course architect Gil Hanse. The course renovation is expected to be complete in time for the next PGA tournament, scheduled for May 22-26.

Along with the course renovations, the club, founded in 1936, also is undertaking the first major clubhouse renovation and expansion since the original clubhouse burned in 1953. The $31.7 million project is headed up by PHX Architecture of Scottsdale, Arizona, a firm that has done many clubhouse projects at golf courses around the country.

According to the design plans filed with the state, the 27,900-square-foot addition to the clubhouse building will encompass three levels called the North Building. The building will contain three dining areas, the pro shop and administrative offices.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.