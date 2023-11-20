Yes.

Eight people living in Dallas-Fort Worth have joined a lawsuit challenging Texas laws banning all abortions except in cases where the mother’s life is threatened.

The Center for Reproductive Rights originally filed the lawsuit in March 2023 on behalf of five women who were denied abortions in Texas while experiencing medical crises. Two of the women’s doctors also sued.

As of Nov. 14, 15 more people have signed on to the suit, claiming the state violated their constitutional rights. In addition to eight North Texas residents, a doctor from Fort Worth now living in Hawaii is among the plaintiffs.

The case will head to the Texas Supreme Court on Nov. 28, where judges will consider a temporary injunction that would allow women with pregnancy complications to obtain abortions. The order also would protect from prosecution doctors performing the procedure who believe the fetus would not survive after birth.

