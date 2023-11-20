The Thanksgiving holiday will impact Fort Worth’s trash pickup schedule and operating hours at the city’s libraries, community centers and animal shelter.

Most city offices will be closed Nov. 23-24. Emergency services such as fire and police will operate as normal.

There will be no trash pickup Thanksgiving Day. If your normal trash collection day is Thursday, it will shift to Friday, Nov. 24, with normal collection schedules resuming Monday, Nov. 27. All residents are allowed two extra bags of garbage placed next to the cart on the collection day following Thanksgiving.

If your family tends to generate more than two extra bags of waste over the holidays, you can order paid bags to avoid incurring fees for overfilled trash cans. A set of five bags costs $15 plus tax; the bags can be placed alongside your regular collection at the curb. Call 817-392-1234 to have the bags mailed to your home.

You can also drop off excess trash at one of the city’s four collection locations. They will be closed Nov. 23 and 24 and reopen Saturday, Nov. 25.

Fort Worth’s library locations will reduce their hours to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 22. All libraries will be closed Nov. 23-24.

The city’s North Animal Campus and Chuck & Brenda Silcox Animal Care & Adoption Center will close Nov. 23 and 24.

Fort Worth’s community centers, Haws Athletic Center, FW@6 programs, Log Cabin Village and the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge will be closed Thanksgiving Day. The water features at the Water Gardens will be turned off as well.

If you’re looking for a tee time Thanksgiving Day, Pecan Valley’s River Course will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. All other municipal golf courses will be closed. McLeland Tennis Center will be open 7:30-10:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.

The Water Gardens, Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge and municipal golf courses will re-open Friday, Nov. 24. Community centers, Haws Athletic Center, FW@6 programs and Log Cabin Village will remain closed.

You can contact the city’s water department about emergencies or make a payment by calling its 24-hour number: 817-392-4477.

Trinity Metro will operate regular service for TEXRail, The Dash and Molly the Trolley. Buses and ACCESS paratransit will operate on a Saturday/holiday schedule and ZIPZONE services will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

Trinity Railway Express, TRE LINK and the CentrePort Shuttle will not operate Thanksgiving Day but will reopen on a Saturday schedule Friday, Nov. 24.

Rachel Behrndt is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at rachel.behrndt@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

