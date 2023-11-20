State Rep. Salman Bhojani, D-Euless, announced recently he is running for reelection.

Bhojani represents Texas House District 92, which includes parts of the cities of Hurst, Euless, Bedford, Grand Prairie, Arlington and Fort Worth. He was first elected in 2022.

“Today I am filing for reelection with renewed determination to fight for progress and empower our communities,” Bhojani said on his Facebook page. “Together, we can shape a brighter future for Texas.”

Bhojani serves on the House Committee on Criminal Jurisprudence and the

House Committee on Pensions, Investments & Financial Services. He also serves as the Chairman of the Criminal Procedure Subcommittee on the House Committee on Criminal Jurisprudence.

The filing period for elections started Nov. 11 and ends Dec. 11. Primaries are March 5 and the general election is Nov. 5.

As of Nov. 20, no other known candidates have filed for Texas House District 92.

Legislators earn $7,200 per year.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

