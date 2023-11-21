The illuminated field of bluebonnets shines a little brighter this year inside the Fort Worth Botanic Garden’s second edition of Lightscape.



The 1.2-mile walking path has more of the glowing state flower, in addition to the beloved “Winter Cathedral” and “Fire Garden” from the seasonal exhibition’s first edition, plus 15 newly designed artistic displays set to holiday music.



“If you saw Lightscape last year, you have not seen Lightscape this year,” said Patrick Newman, CEO and president of the Botanic Research Institute of Texas and Fort Worth Botanic Garden.

If you go What: Lightscape

When: Entry times are every 15 minutes from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Fort Worth Botanic Garden

3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.

Parking: On-site and ADA accessible parking at 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd. must be purchased in advance, $20; off-site parking at the Dickies Arena yellow lots, 3375 Trail Drive, can only be purchased on arrival, $15. Free shuttle is available to the garden and back.

Tickets: Pricing varies by dates, ages and FWBG membership status.



Off-peak prices and dates: Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and 14

Members: $11 for children 3-12; $15 adults

Nonmembers: $15 for children 3-12; $23 for adults Regular prices and dates: Nov. 22, Dec. 1-2, Dec. 8-10, Dec. 18-20

Members: $14 for children 3-12; $20 for adults

Nonmembers: $18 for children 3-12; $28 for adults Peak prices and dates: Nov. 24-25, Dec. 15-17, Dec. 21-24, Dec. 26-Jan. 1

Members: $16 for children 3-12; $22 for adults

Nonmembers: $20 for children 3-12; $30 for adults



More info here.

The event will remain open rain or shine, and will have fire pits and festive food and drinks — both adult and family-friendly beverages — will be available on-site for patrons looking to warm up in the winter weather.



Timed entry helps prevent the trail and parking lots from getting too crowded. Once inside, guests are welcome to stay as long as they like; on average, it takes most patrons about an hour and a half to meander through all of the lights.



Purchasing tickets and parking in advance also helps control traffic, although “anytime access” tickets are available for those who need a little more flexibility with admission dates or arrival times.



Off-site parking is available in the Dickies Arena yellow lots and an open-air shuttle transports guests to and from the garden.

“We really want you to come and spend time fully immersing yourself in the experience,” Newman said. “This is not something that you’re going to spend 30 minutes on. You want to plan out an hour or so and really take the time to experience the music, the lights, everything that we have to offer.”



On peak evenings, patrons might spot the biggest celebrity of the season, Santa. He and Mrs. Claus will be available for selfies.



Last year, more than 40 couples got engaged under the bright lights of the “Winter Cathedral.” This year, in addition to that romantic spot, people looking to pop the question will also find heart-shaped archways where they can also get onto one knee.

“We want people to be thinking about this as something you want to do every year and not I’ve seen it once and therefore I’ve seen it,” Newman said, “but rather that you bring your family as a new family holiday tradition.”

Lightscape will be on view at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden through Jan. 1, 2023. (Marcheta Fornoff | Fort Worth Report)

Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

