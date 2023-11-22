Yes.

This year, Texas lawmakers passed Senate Bill 924. The law was designed to let smaller counties combine election precincts during general elections.

It struck a portion of existing law that allowed a political party to combine certain precincts during a primary. A party previously was allowed to combine some precincts to avoid “unreasonable expenditures for election equipment, supplies, and personnel.”

As a result of the bill’s passage, political parties can no longer combine precincts. The Tarrant County elections administrator said this means they will need twice as many polling places as last year. Some leaders have said this will negatively impact March 2024 primaries.

While the author of the original bill has introduced a separate bill to restore the former process, it has not been added to the agenda for the fourth special session of the year. Unless it is added, lawmakers can’t take action.

This fact brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

