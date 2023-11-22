Fort Worth resident Brad Ballard, 32, was on his way to work about 8:30 in the morning a year ago when his life changed forever.

During an incident on Interstate 30 at Cooks Lane on Nov. 8, 2022, he felt a slight thump, he said, and knew he had been shot.

Quickly pulling over, Ballard noticed blood, dialed 9-1-1 and ran out of his vehicle to ask for help — he knew he couldn’t drive himself to the hospital.

“I ran to a car that was six cars down; it was a red Range Rover, and I still can’t find the guy to this day, but I went up to his window and he was like, ‘You’ve been shot. All right buddy, I got you,’” Ballard said. “Then, it was just like in ‘Call of Duty’ — when you’ve been hit everything starts to tunnel vision — and I went out.”

Ballard was in surgery within 50 minutes of being shot, he said. The bullet took out part of his kidney, his spleen and finally the left ventricle of his heart.

“I woke up after about eight hours from the moment I went into surgery. I was supposed to be on a ventilator for a few days, but no, I woke up,” he said. “The doctor told me I’d been shot through the heart and had less than 1% chance of surviving, and … I started singing Bon Jovi’s ‘Shot Through the Heart.’”

Ballard was a dedicated runner before his injury. He began running avidly during a weight-loss journey in 2016 — he lost 70 pounds. He has run a half-marathon and a full marathon, he said.

About two months after the incident, Ballard, now 33, began training for the BMW Dallas Marathon by working out on his Peloton bicycle and eventually running. The half-marathon will be Ballard’s first long run since the shooting about a year ago.

“I’m super driven. I remembered laying in the back of the ambulance when I woke up and trying to wiggle my feet and my toes. There was never really a thought of, ‘Hey, I don’t want to die,’” Ballard said. “It was like, ‘Hey, I want to make sure I continue running after this. This really inconvenienced my day.’”

Ballard, a senior account executive for the Texas Rangers, now wears an Ōura, a health tracking ring that keeps track of his heartbeat, steps and sleep. The ring even senses when Ballard may begin to get sick, he said. Otherwise, he has no daily restrictions or lingering problems outside of heightened soreness after workouts.

This Thanksgiving, Ballard knows he has much to be thankful for as he waits to hear the outcome of the criminal case against the suspect in his shooting, Curtis Wayne Medrano, 30.

“Sometimes I sit here and think, ‘Did this really happen?’ But I’ve got a really nasty scar that proves it. I don’t know, it’s pretty miraculous,” he said. “I don’t know why I’m still here. If it’s something as small as helping my kid out with something when they’re in middle school, that’s worth it at this point.”

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

