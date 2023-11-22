Hattie Ligons, 74, wakes up, gets ready for her day and straightens up the room while her great-grandson lies in bed.
After her morning gets started, Martrevion begins his day inside their Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth suite, which has been home for the past five months.
Post-pandemic the Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth has seen longer stay times, an influx of guests and more one-night stays, all of which has led to a supply shortage.
The 12-year-old, who is battling cancer for the third time, gets ready for school at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday. On Mondays, he gets blood work done or has his patch changed. On Fridays he has his dressing changed and gets blood work done.
If there is an issue with the blood work, Ligons said, he spends two-and-a-half hours getting an infusion.
“After his infusion, you wouldn’t believe it. You wouldn’t believe this is a little boy that has cancer,” Ligons said. “The one way that you could tell is because he don’t have hair but otherwise he’s, I guess, a typical 12-year-old.”
Ligons and Martrevion were referred to the Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth by their social worker at Cook Children’s Medical Center, Ligons said. The lodging includes working utilities, food, including one hot meal a day, and if needed, transportation via taxi vouchers.
From Jan. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2022, the Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth supported 283 families with an average stay time of 26 days. For the same time period in 2023, that number has jumped to 446 families and an average stay time of 44 days, Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth CEO Jennifer Johns said.
Johns said they’re in a position they’ve never been in before in terms of shortages. The organization is going through so many more supplies than they ever have, she added.
Ligons will forever be grateful for the Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth, she said. “We (are) praying and hoping that this is it,” she said.
“This is home away from home because when I say, ‘Well, I’m fixing to go home,’ what I mean is Ronald McDonald House. This is home for me right now,” Ligons said. “Until they release him to go home, this is home.”
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
Related
Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.
Unless otherwise noted, noncommercial entities may republish most of Fort Worth Report stories for free under a Creative Commons license. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.For noncommercial digital publications:
Look for the "Republish This Story" button underneath each story. To republish online, simply click the button, copy the html code and paste into your Content Management System (CMS). Do not copy stories straight from the front-end of our web-site.
You are required to follow the guidelines and use the republication tool when you share our content. The republication tool generates the appropriate html code.
You can’t edit our stories, except to reflect relative changes in time, location and editorial style.
You can’t sell or syndicate our stories.
Any web site our stories appear on must include a contact for your organization.
If you use our stories in any other medium — for example, newsletters or other email campaigns — you must make it clear that the stories are from the Fort Worth Report. In all emails, link directly to the story at fortworthreport.org and not to your website.
You have to credit Fort Worth Report. Please use “Author Name, Fort Worth Report” in the byline. If you’re not able to add the byline, please include a line at the top of the story that reads: “This story was originally published by Fort Worth Report” and include our website, fortworthreport.org.
You can’t edit our stories, except to reflect relative changes in time, location and editorial style.
Our stories may appear on pages with ads, but not ads specifically sold against our stories.
You can’t sell or syndicate our stories.
You can only publish select stories individually — not as a collection.
Any web site our stories appear on must include a contact for your organization.
Cristian is a May 2021 graduate of Texas Christian University. At TCU, ArguetaSoto served as staff photographer at TCU360 and later as its visual editor, overseeing other photojournalists. A Fort Worth...
More by Cristian ArguetaSoto