As an OB-GYN, Dr. Marquita Anderson is familiar with treating Tarrant County mothers diagnosed with postpartum depression, a medical disorder that typically occurs one to three weeks after childbirth but can also begin during late stages of pregnancy.

Postpartum depression is characterized by sadness and/or loss of interest in activities and a decreased ability to feel pleasure. Symptoms include cognitive impairment, feelings of sadness or inadequacy, loss of energy and suicidal ideation.

Now, a new medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives physicians another option to treat the medical disorder.

Anderson often recommends counseling services or support groups for her patients who have postpartum depression. If a patient is experiencing more-significant symptoms, she prescribes them an antidepressant.

In Texas, over 14% of mothers experience more-significant symptoms of postpartum depression and/or other perinatal disorders, according to Texas Health and Human Services.

Although antidepressants are effective in a lot of cases, they were not designed specifically for postpartum depression, Anderson said.

What we know

Approved by the FDA in August, Zurzuvae is the first oral medication for treating postpartum depression in adults. Known generically as zuranolone, the treatment is manufactured by Sage Therapeutics and Biogen Inc.

Prior to Zurzuvae, the only pharmaceutical treatment for postpartum depression was an IV injection of brexanolone administered by health care providers in a medical facility.

Brexanolone, which was approved in 2019, is delivered to patients during a 60-hour process that costs $34,000.

Zurzuvae, which is to be taken once a day for 14 days, showed promising results in two pharmaceutical studies. Some patients saw benefits after just three days of use.

“Having access to an oral medication will be a beneficial option for many of these women coping with extreme, and sometimes life-threatening, feelings,” Tiffany R. Farchione, director of the division of psychiatry in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.

Prescriptions and side effects

If you are prescribed Zurzuvae, the daily recommended dose is 50 milligrams.

The treatment’s label warns it can impact a person’s ability to drive and perform other “potentially hazardous activities.” Patients should not drive or operate heavy machinery for at least 10 hours after taking Zurzuvae.

Common side effects, listed by the manufacturer, include:

Common cold

Drowsiness

Dizziness

Diarrhea

Fatigue

Urinary tract infection

A warning notes that Zurzuvae can cause suicidal thoughts and may cause fetal harm.

What’s ahead

Manufacturers have yet to disclose the cost of Zurzuvae or say how accessible it will be.

Sage Therapeutics previously stated that it is committed to ensuring the drug will be available to patients in need of it, regardless of financial circumstance.

The treatment is supposed to be available by year’s end, but a specific release date has not been announced.

As for Anderson, she is staying up-to-date on the medication and hoping it will be an option for her patients. Still, she knows the treatment might not be for everyone.

“There’s always excitement about new medicines, but those moms should stay open and in consistent communication with their provider,” said Anderson. “You also want to be cautious and make sure you’re choosing it wisely.”

David Moreno is the health reporter at the Fort Worth Report.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

